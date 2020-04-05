Somalia jails four health official over Covid-19 fund theft

SEE ALSO: Hong Kong: First 'proven' case of Covid reinfectionDirector General of the Ministry of Health, Abdullahi Hashi Ali, 61, was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay Sh255,764 ($2366). Mohamud Bule Mohamud, the Director Administration and Finance department, was handed 18 years in jail. The 52-year-old was also fined Sh255,764 ($2366). The Head of Finance for Health Promotion Programme at the Ministry of Health, Mahdi Abshir Mohamed will spend 12 years in prison and pay Sh255,764 ($2366). Bashir Abdi Nur, 34, who heads the finance department for Malaria and HIV/AIDS Programmes at the ministry was sentenced to 3 years and directed to pay Sh127882 ($1183). The four officials were arrested in April and have been in custody since then. They are not liable for bail but can appeal the ruling within a month.
As at August 24, Somalia – a country of some 15 million people – had reported 3,269 coronavirus cases as per the Johns Hopkins University tally. There have been 93 deaths and 2,396 recoveries.