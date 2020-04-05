';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 20
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US health official apologizes for touting false plasma data

By AFP | August 25th 2020 at 08:16:04 GMT +0300

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn speaks as US President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference at the White House. [AFP]

Dr Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, apologized Monday after misrepresenting a key statistic on how effective blood plasma is for treating COVID-19 when announcing an emergency approval measure. 

The US on Sunday issued emergency approval for plasma taken from recovered coronavirus patients, so that more people can get access to the experimental treatment.

But Hahn and other senior health officials came under fire from experts after repeating a claim made by President Donald Trump that blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients reduced mortality rates by 35 percent.

"What that means is -- and if the data continue to pan out -- 100 people who are sick with COVID-19, 35 would have been saved because of the administration of plasma," Hahn said Sunday, after Trump had called it "a tremendous number."

SEE ALSO: Hong Kong: First 'proven' case of Covid reinfection

Health secretary Alex Azar added: "I just want to emphasize this point, because I don't want you to gloss over this number. We dream in drug development of something like a 35 percent mortality reduction. This is a major advance in the treatment of patients. This is a major advance."

Such a reduction would indeed be a game changer in the fight against the pandemic -- but the statistic is false.

The officials said these results came from a study of 35,000 patients conducted by Mayo Clinic, but Dr Scott Wright, the study's leader, told AFP it did not come from his institution's research. He said he believed it might be an "integrated analysis" the FDA had arrived at by looking at both Mayo's work and other studies.

FDA spokeswoman Emily Miller later tweeted that 35 percent referred to the relative difference in mortality risk between those patients in Mayo's study who received a high level of antibodies against those who received a low level of antibodies.

"I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma," said Hahn in a tweet thread on Monday night. "The criticism is entirely justified. What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction."

SEE ALSO: Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

But it was not immediately clear which figures the FDA had used from the Mayo study to arrive even at this far more modest claim. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed and is available in "preprint" form on a medical research server, so it remains possible that more data will eventually be forthcoming.

The scientific community is divided on whether plasma should have received an emergency use approval. 

Early research suggests it may be helpful and safe but no clinical trials -- considered the gold standard of medical research -- have yet found conclusively in its favor.

Political commentators have questioned the timing of the FDA's latest move as Trump lags in polls before the November election.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Previous article Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article Convalescent plasma: What you need to know
Related Topics
Coronavirus Covid-19 Plasma Treatment Stephen Hahn
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Updated: Usain Bolt in quarantine, waiting for COVID-19 test results
Updated: Usain Bolt in quarantine, waiting for COVID-19 test results

LATEST STORIES

Autopsy shows Kilimani trader was shot in the heart
Autopsy shows Kilimani trader was shot in the heart

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

General’s life revolves around prayer, fitness, love for military work

General’s life revolves around prayer, fitness, love for military work
Cyrus Ombati 1 hour ago
New roles out ahead of community learning

New roles out ahead of community learning
Protus Onyango 9 hours ago
Selling stake in family jewel saved us from Kenya’s retail curse

Selling stake in family jewel saved us from Kenya’s retail curse
Wainaina Wambu 9 hours ago
The deadly poison in your child's hands and mouth

The deadly poison in your child's hands and mouth
Pauline Muindi 23 hours ago

Read More

Couple who pointed guns at protesters tell Republican convention that suburbs in peril

America

Couple who pointed guns at protesters tell Republican convention that suburbs in peril

Couple who pointed guns at protesters tell Republican convention that suburbs in peril
Trump's media pugilist Kellyanne Conway steps down

America

Trump's media pugilist Kellyanne Conway steps down

Trump's media pugilist Kellyanne Conway steps down
Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

America

Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast
New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims' families address sentencing hearing

America

New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims' families address sentencing hearing

New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims' families address sentencing hearing
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.