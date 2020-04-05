Couple who pointed guns at protesters tell Republican convention that suburbs in peril

SEE ALSO: Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 police injuredBiden has decried violent protests and has resisted activist calls to “defund the police.” Instead, he says his focus is on ending systematic racism inside law enforcement agencies. The McCloskeys, both lawyers, shouted at protesters and pointed weapons including a semi-automatic rifle at the demonstrators, who appeared unarmed as they marched by their home. On Monday, they criticized authorities for charging them but no one among what they called an “out-of-control mob.” They have said they were within their rights to defend their property. Trump previously called the charges against them a “disgrace.” “President Trump will defend the God-given right of every American to protect their homes and families,” Mark McCloskey said in his convention remarks.
