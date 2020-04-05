Unofficial world's oldest man dies aged 116 in South Africa

SEE ALSO: SAB dumps Sh31b investment planBut he himself survived and went on to raise the three children of his wife of 46 years, Jeanette, as his own, becoming grandfather to five over the years. "Two weeks ago oupa (grandfather) was still chopping wood," family spokesman Andre Naidoo told AFP fondly, recalling the old man using a 4 pound hammer. "He was a strong man, full of pride," he added. But within 3 days, his family saw him shrink "from a big man to a small person". Born in the rural town of Adelaide, tucked near the Great Winterberg mountain range of South Africa's Eastern Cape province, Blom died at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.
His death was "not a COVID death at all, it's normal natural death," Naidoo said in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.