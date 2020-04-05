Ireland's agriculture minister resigned yesterday for breaching government coronavirus guidelines by attending a parliamentary golf society dinner. Prime minister Micheal Martin said he accepted Dara Calleary's () resignation after just 37 days in the position, calling it "the right decision" and an "error of judgement". "People all over the country have made very difficult, personal sacrifices in their family lives and in their businesses to comply with Covid regulations," said Martin. "This event should not have gone ahead in the manner it did given the government decision of last Tuesday."

The event was held on Wednesday, the day after Ireland's government announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus and a new surge in cases. The Irish Examiner newspaper said Calleary (right) was among 82 people at the Oireachtas (parliament) Golf Society's 50th anniversary dinner held at a County Galway hotel. EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan and other lawmakers and judges were also said to be in attendance. Martin said Calleary acted "out of character" and the former minister apologised.