';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Factbox: Who's who in Mali's military junta?

By Reuters | August 20th 2020 at 04:50:45 GMT +0300

The junta that overthrew Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Tuesday and promised to lead the country to elections has provided little information about its membership.

Most members of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) appear to be colonels, including Assimi Goita (pictured above), who presented himself to reporters late on Wednesday as its leader.

Following are details about members drawn from the junta’s public comments, other open sources and sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

SEE ALSO: West Africa regional bloc closes borders with Mali after president detained

Colonel Assimi Goita:

Goita is one of the commanders of Mali’s Autonomous Special Forces Battalion (BAFS), which is active in the fight against jihadists linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, two security sources told Reuters.

Video of Keita being escorted onto the military’s base after being detained on Tuesday shows soldiers wearing BAFS kit.

A former U.S. army officer posted a photo on a blog post last year showing himself with Goita at the Flintlock exercises that the U.S. military runs annually in West Africa to train regional armies.

“While at Flintlock, I was able to catch up with Lt. Col. Assimi Goita, a key partner and friend that I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside since 2016. Together, we fought violent extremism in Mali,” the officer, Andy Duhon, wrote.

SEE ALSO: Mali president resigns after detention by military, deepening crisis

In 2016, Goita was hosted by the George C Marshall European Centre for Security Studies, according to a photo posted by the centre on Twitter that year, which shows Goita receiving a certificate.

Colonel Modibo Kone:

Kone served as head of the National Guard in central Mali near the border with Burkina Faso, an epicentre of jihadist and inter-ethnic violence, according to a source who follows the military and has met Kone.

A post last year on the Malian army’s Twitter account includes a photo of Kone receiving a visit by the defence minister while in charge of a command centre in central Mali.

The source said Kone was opposed to the implicit sub-contracting of security operations by the army to ethnic Dogon militiamen, who have battled the jihadists but also been repeatedly accused by local residents and rights groups of massacring Fulani herders.

SEE ALSO: Mali protests resume as thousands call for president to resign

National Guard forces have also been accused of committing atrocities against civilians in the area - charges the government had promised to investigate.

Colonel Ismael Wague:

Wague, the junta’s spokesman, read the statement on national television on Wednesday morning that confirmed the military’s takeover.

He has been based in Sevare in central Mali, according to the source who follows the military.

Colonel Malick Diaw:

A security source confirmed Diaw’s involvement in the junta but had no further information about him.

Colonel Sadio Camara:

A security source confirmed Camara’s involvement in the junta but had no further information about him.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Assimi Goita Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita CNSP Mali Coup
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Mali opposition spurns crisis mediation offer
Mali opposition spurns crisis mediation offer

LATEST STORIES

Waiguru blames graft probe raid on politics
Waiguru blames graft probe raid on politics

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Shackles of Doom: Malala walks the path he predicted in his play

Shackles of Doom: Malala walks the path he predicted in his play
Gloria Aradi 9 hours ago
Grace: The woman who keeps Eliud Kipchoge grounded

Grace: The woman who keeps Eliud Kipchoge grounded
Thorn Mulli 10 hours ago
How Covid-19 washed soap into the most profitable retail item

How Covid-19 washed soap into the most profitable retail item
Dominic Omondi 18 hours ago
Why it will cost you more to build that house

Why it will cost you more to build that house
Moses Michira 18 hours ago

Read More

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition after president's ouster

Africa

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition after president's ouster

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition after president's ouster
West Africa regional bloc closes borders with Mali after president detained

Africa

West Africa regional bloc closes borders with Mali after president detained

West Africa regional bloc closes borders with Mali after president detained
Gunfire heard at Mali army base as embassy warns of possible mutiny

Africa

Gunfire heard at Mali army base as embassy warns of possible mutiny

Gunfire heard at Mali army base as embassy warns of possible mutiny
Fury in Niger at French travel warning after deadly attack

Africa

Fury in Niger at French travel warning after deadly attack

Fury in Niger at French travel warning after deadly attack
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.