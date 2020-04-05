';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Embassy says journalist moved to isolation in Ethiopia after testing Covid-19 positive

By Cyrus Ombati | August 20th 2020 at 03:27:03 GMT +0300

Kenyan Embassy in Ethiopia said Thursday it assisted in moving Collins Juma Osemo alias Yassin Juma (pictured) who is held in Ethiopia at an isolation facility after he tested positive for Covid-19 at a police station.

Juma is held in custody days after the local Attorney General ordered his release from custody.

“Kenya Embassy in Ethiopia has managed to assist Collins Juma Osemo alias Yassin Juma, Kenyan journalist arrested in Ethiopia, to move to a government isolation facility after he tested positive for Covid-19 at Sostegna police station where he was held until yesterday,” the ministry of foreign affairs tweeted Thursday.

SEE ALSO: How coronavirus slammed the brakes on local car sales

Juma, a Kenyan journalist was arrested in July along with two Ethiopian journalists.

They are charged with inciting ethnic violence and plotting to kill senior Ethiopian officials, which they strongly deny.

Juma was arrested along with two Ethiopian journalists while covering protests that erupted after the killing of Oromo singer Hachalu Hundessa.

Hundessa, known for his political and activist songs, was gunned down in Addis Ababa in July, sparking widespread ethnic tensions.

Ethiopian police arrested the journalists along with opposition members and leader Jawar Mohammed at his home.

SEE ALSO: New York teachers threaten to strike if schools reopen without more COVID-19 testing

Police accused them of working together and charged them with inciting ethnic violence and plotting to kill Ethiopian officials.

The court ordered their release on bail after police officers failed to produce evidence of any crimes, said Bayisa.

This is not the first time Ethiopian police have ignored court orders to release detained journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says an Ethiopian court in March ordered police to release three arrested journalists. But police continued to detain them for weeks before finally letting them go.

Muthoki Mumo is the CPJ’s representative for sub-Saharan Africa.

SEE ALSO: Ethiopia should pay for holding Kenyan illegally

“I would like to emphasise that the concern about the respect of court orders in the cases of journalists who are detained for us at CPJ goes beyond this very moment and goes even historically, if you look at what has been happening in Ethiopia since January,” said Mumo.

Kenya’s Ambassador in Addis Ababa Catherine Mwangi sent a protest note on Juma’s detention to Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Ethiopia Yassin Juma
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19 excuse flops in property auction ruling
Covid-19 excuse flops in property auction ruling

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19 curve not flattening as 426 test positive
Covid-19 curve not flattening as 426 test positive

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Shackles of Doom: Malala walks the path he predicted in his play

Shackles of Doom: Malala walks the path he predicted in his play
Gloria Aradi 7 hours ago
Grace: The woman who keeps Eliud Kipchoge grounded

Grace: The woman who keeps Eliud Kipchoge grounded
Thorn Mulli 8 hours ago
How Covid-19 washed soap into the most profitable retail item

How Covid-19 washed soap into the most profitable retail item
Dominic Omondi 16 hours ago
Why it will cost you more to build that house

Why it will cost you more to build that house
Moses Michira 16 hours ago

Read More

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition after president's ouster

Africa

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition after president's ouster

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition after president's ouster
West Africa regional bloc closes borders with Mali after president detained

Africa

West Africa regional bloc closes borders with Mali after president detained

West Africa regional bloc closes borders with Mali after president detained
Gunfire heard at Mali army base as embassy warns of possible mutiny

Africa

Gunfire heard at Mali army base as embassy warns of possible mutiny

Gunfire heard at Mali army base as embassy warns of possible mutiny
Fury in Niger at French travel warning after deadly attack

Africa

Fury in Niger at French travel warning after deadly attack

Fury in Niger at French travel warning after deadly attack
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.