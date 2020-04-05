SEE ALSO: Multiple people shot at funeral on Chicago's South Side, police sayWebb’s report said, however, that he “did develop evidence that establishes substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures by the (State’s Attorney’s Office) in prosecuting and resolving the initial Smollett case.” Webb also said county prosecutors, including State’s Attorney Kim Foxx who recused herself from the Smollett case, made false statements that may violate state legal ethics rules. The State’s Attorney’s Office rejected Webb’s claim, adding that it never deliberately issued inaccurate statements. But in an email, the office noted it had already made a number of changes, including hiring an ethics officer. Webb was appointed by a Cook County judge last year as a special prosecutor to review the handling of the case. In the course of his review, Webb filed renewed hoax-related charges against Smollett, to which the actor pleaded not guilty on Feb. 24. Smollett lost his role as a singer-songwriter in “Empire,” a Fox television hip-hop drama, after the accusations he had filed a false report.
