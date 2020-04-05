US judge blocks Trump rule on LGBT health discrimination

SEE ALSO: Trump to travel US in epic troll of Democratic conventionThen, legal experts predicted that the ruling could have an impact on other pending cases involving other federal discrimination laws. “When the Supreme Court announces a major decision, it seems a sensible thing to pause and reflect on the decision’s impact,” Block wrote in Monday’s ruling. In 2016, the administration of President Barack Obama had introduced earlier rules that would have protected LGBT people under the healthcare discrimination provision, which is part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. The Trump rule, intended to unwind Obama’s move, was challenged by two transgender women, Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker and Cecilia Gentili, who are represented by LGBT rights group Human Rights Campaign. “We are pleased the court recognized this irrational rule for what it is: discrimination, plain and simple,” the group’s president Alphonso David said in a statement.
A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said officials were "disappointed" with the decision.