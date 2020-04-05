Saudi appoints 10 women in senior roles in holy mosques

SEE ALSO: 120 jobs as Naivas gets new branchThe two holy mosques previously recruited 41 women in leadership positions in 2018, according to Saudi media. Prince Mohammed has sought to boost employment for women as part of his "Vision 2030" plan, which is aimed at diversifying the kingdom's economy and ending its addiction to oil. The number of working women in Saudi Arabia reached 1.03 million in the third quarter of 2019, 35 percent of the total workforce, compared to 816,000 in 2015, according to official figures. In other reforms, women in the kingdom are now allowed to drive cars, cinemas have reopened and genders are permitted to mix at events, including concerts, and in public places. But the reforms have also been accompanied by a crackdown on dissent.
Saudi Arabia has detained and put on trial a dozen women activists who long campaigned for the right to drive, sparking widespread condemnation. Some of the activists allege they were tortured and sexually harassed by interrogators.