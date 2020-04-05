';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

India sends team to Mauritius to tackle oil spill

By Reuters | August 17th 2020 at 09:15:00 GMT +0300

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 11, 2020. [Reuters]

India has sent technical equipment and a team of specialists to Mauritius to help local authorities deal with an environmental crisis after an oil spill from a Japanese ship, a government official said on Sunday.

A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil and triggering a state of “environmental emergency”.

The carrier split on Saturday, and the oil spill spread over a vast area of endangered corals, fish and other marine life in what some scientists called the country’s worst ecological disaster.

On Sunday, Mauritian authorities said the stern section of the vessel had been completely detached, with the remainder of the ship slowly being towed by two tugs towards high seas.

SEE ALSO: Damaged ship leaking oil off Mauritius could split, PM says

The country’s National Crisis Committee said that rough weather conditions had made the removal of the remaining oil on the ship risky.

“There is still approximately 30 cubic meter of mixed type of oil in the engine room,” it said in the statement. “In view of the rough sea condition, the salvage company...has informed that it cannot carry on with the pumping of the remaining oil.”

Authorities said that they have cordoned-off Blue Bay Marine Park, with three layers of booms.

“Deflection booms have been placed to further protect Ile aux Aigrettes from any oil spill. Furthermore, 2 kms of booms have been placed along the shoreline of Pointe d’Esny. Additional booms are being placed this afternoon,” the Crisis Committee said.

Scientists say the full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but the damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades. Removing the ship is likely to take months.

SEE ALSO: Seven die in fire at Covid-19 hotel facility in India

Following a government request for assistance, India dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material by aircraft to supplement the country’s salvage operations, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement said.

Mauritius said that some of these materials are being deployed at Riviere La Chaux, Riviere des Creoles, Riviere Ferney and Grand River South East.

A 10-member team of Indian coast guard personnel trained in oil spill containment measures has also been deployed to Mauritius to provide technical and operational assistance, it said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
India Oil Spill Mauritius Indian Ocean MV Wakashio
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Floods kill scores in India's tea-growing Assam; nine rhinos drown
Floods kill scores in India's tea-growing Assam; nine rhinos drown

LATEST STORIES

Magistrate charged with murder gets back her job
Magistrate charged with murder gets back her job

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Fatal dive: The tragedy of minors drowning in pairs

Fatal dive: The tragedy of minors drowning in pairs
George Njunge 23 minutes ago
When your lover is a Facebook catfish

When your lover is a Facebook catfish
Vivianne Wandera 23 minutes ago
How Kenya Power rigged tender for Chinese firm

How Kenya Power rigged tender for Chinese firm
Kamau Muthoni 9 hours ago
The true cost of Covid-19

The true cost of Covid-19
Allan Mungai 9 hours ago

Read More

Twitter to expand rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots, early voting

World

Twitter to expand rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots, early voting

Twitter to expand rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots, early voting
Ghislaine Maxwell fails to obtain delay in unsealing documents

World

Ghislaine Maxwell fails to obtain delay in unsealing documents

Ghislaine Maxwell fails to obtain delay in unsealing documents
Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut? No one will say

World

Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut? No one will say

Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut? No one will say
Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut?

World

Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut?

Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut? No one will say
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.