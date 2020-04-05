India sends team to Mauritius to tackle oil spill

SEE ALSO: Damaged ship leaking oil off Mauritius could split, PM saysThe country’s National Crisis Committee said that rough weather conditions had made the removal of the remaining oil on the ship risky. “There is still approximately 30 cubic meter of mixed type of oil in the engine room,” it said in the statement. “In view of the rough sea condition, the salvage company...has informed that it cannot carry on with the pumping of the remaining oil.” Authorities said that they have cordoned-off Blue Bay Marine Park, with three layers of booms. “Deflection booms have been placed to further protect Ile aux Aigrettes from any oil spill. Furthermore, 2 kms of booms have been placed along the shoreline of Pointe d’Esny. Additional booms are being placed this afternoon,” the Crisis Committee said. Scientists say the full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but the damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades. Removing the ship is likely to take months.
SEE ALSO: Seven die in fire at Covid-19 hotel facility in IndiaFollowing a government request for assistance, India dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material by aircraft to supplement the country’s salvage operations, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement said. Mauritius said that some of these materials are being deployed at Riviere La Chaux, Riviere des Creoles, Riviere Ferney and Grand River South East. A 10-member team of Indian coast guard personnel trained in oil spill containment measures has also been deployed to Mauritius to provide technical and operational assistance, it said.