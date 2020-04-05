';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

US coronavirus death toll hits 170,000 ahead of fall flu season

By Reuters | August 17th 2020 at 08:11:20 GMT +0300

A healthcare worker places a stretcher inside of an ambulance at the emergency room entrance of Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spike in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 8, 2020. [AFP]

The United States surpassed 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials express concerns over Covid-19 complicating the fall flu season.

Deaths rose by 483 on Sunday, with Florida, Texas and Louisiana, leading the rise in fatalities.

The United States has at least 5.4 million confirmed cases in total of the novel coronavirus, the highest in the world and likely an undercount as the country still has not ramped up testing to the recommended levels. Cases are falling in most states except for Hawaii, South Dakota and Illinois.

Public health officials and authorities are concerned about a possible fall resurgence in cases amid the start of the flu season, which will likely exacerbate efforts to treat the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: New Zealand postpones election as coronavirus flares up

Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield warned the United States may be in for its “worst fall” if the public does not follow health guidelines in an interview with Web MD.

Months into the pandemic, the US economic recovery from the recession triggered by the outbreak is still staggered, with some hot spots slowing their reopenings and others shutting down businesses.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is anticipating an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the coming months, resulting in around 300,000 total deaths by December, and a nearly 75 per cent increase in hospitalisations.

Worldwide there are at least 21.5 million coronavirus cases and over 765,000 confirmed deaths. The United States remains the global epicenter of the virus, with around a quarter of the cases and deaths.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Coronavirus Covid-19 Flu Season United States
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya to resume mitumba importation
Kenya to resume mitumba importation

LATEST STORIES

Magistrate charged with murder gets back her job
Magistrate charged with murder gets back her job

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Fatal dive: The tragedy of minors drowning in pairs

Fatal dive: The tragedy of minors drowning in pairs
George Njunge 23 minutes ago
When your lover is a Facebook catfish

When your lover is a Facebook catfish
Vivianne Wandera 23 minutes ago
How Kenya Power rigged tender for Chinese firm

How Kenya Power rigged tender for Chinese firm
Kamau Muthoni 9 hours ago
The true cost of Covid-19

The true cost of Covid-19
Allan Mungai 9 hours ago

Read More

Postal slowdown sparks claims of plot to undermine US vote

America

Postal slowdown sparks claims of plot to undermine US vote

Postal slowdown sparks claims of plot to undermine US vote
A son of a slave reflects on his American story

America

A son of a slave reflects on his American story

A son of a slave reflects on his American story
In struggle to land a blow on Biden, Trump toys with nickname change

America

In struggle to land a blow on Biden, Trump toys with nickname change

In struggle to land a blow on Biden, Trump toys with nickname change
Florida sheriff bans face masks among officers

America

Florida sheriff bans face masks among officers

Florida sheriff bans face masks among officers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.