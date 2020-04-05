In struggle to land a blow on Biden, Trump toys with nickname change

SEE ALSO: Twitter to expand rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots, early voting“What’s better, Sleepy Joe or Slow Joe?” Trump asked the crowd. “I go back and forth.” He polled the crowd on which name the audience liked better. Sleepy Joe got louder cheers. “That’s what I thought,” said Trump. He added: “I got all these guys telling me… ‘we don’t like ‘sleepy’ because it’s rude, we’re talking about the president of the United States.’ I’ll tell you one thing, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un and President Xi (Jinping) of China, they’re not sleepy…. We can’t have slow, sleepy people dealing with them.” Trump has struggled to find a consistent line of attack against Biden, who is well known to Americans after a career in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president.
SEE ALSO: Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with BidenTrump used his speech to promote a law-and-order theme in the wake of racial justice protests that erupted in the wake of the death in police custody of an African-American man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Trump is to make a campaign stop in Minnesota on Monday, where the topic is likely to come up again.