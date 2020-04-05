';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

More than 170 dead in Yemen floods

By AFP | August 12th 2020 at 04:35:16 GMT +0300

Floodwaters flow past UNESCO-listed buildings in the old city of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa. [AFP]

Flash floods triggered by torrential rains have killed at least 172 people across Yemen over the past month, damaging homes and UNESCO-listed world heritage sites, officials said.

The destruction has dealt a new blow to a country already in the grips of what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis after years of war between a Saudi-backed government and Iran-allied rebels.

In the mainly government-held province of Maarib east of the capital, 19 children were among 30 people killed by the floods, a government official said.

In the province's displaced persons’ camps, 1,340 families saw their tents and belongings swept away, the agency in charge of them said.

SEE ALSO: Floods kill one, destroy homes in Baringo

In Lahij province in the government-held south, seven people were drowned when their vehicle was swept downstream, a government official told AFP.

Another four people were killed on the road connecting the southern provinces of Hadramawt and Shabwa, the official added.

In the rebel-held north, the floods killed 131 people and injured 124 between mid-July and August 7, the rebel health ministry said.

They destroyed 106 homes and buildings and heavily damaged another 156, the rebel ministry added.

UNESCO expressed sadness at the flood damage to historic buildings in the cities of Sanaa, Zabid and Shibam that are on its world heritage list.

SEE ALSO: UN warns of alarming rise of hunger in war-torn Yemen

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Yemen Floods Yemen Floods UNESCO
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Indonesia floods death toll rises to 21
Indonesia floods death toll rises to 21

LATEST STORIES

KRA boss Mburu’s term extended to five years
KRA boss Mburu’s term extended to five years

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Political talk: What’s filibustering?

Political talk: What’s filibustering?
Emmanuel Too 1 hour ago
Time for us to do away with boarding schools

Time for us to do away with boarding schools
Wilson Sossion 2 hours ago
The tenant you can’t kick out of your house

The tenant you can’t kick out of your house
Peter Theuri 3 hours ago
Man loses pension to wife in loan row

Man loses pension to wife in loan row

Kamau Muthoni 5 hours ago

Read More

Shadow of coronavirus slowly lifts from epicentre Wuhan

Asia

Shadow of coronavirus slowly lifts from epicentre Wuhan

Shadow of coronavirus slowly lifts from epicentre Wuhan
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Asia

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested under security law
Renewed Lebanon protests as pressure mounts on government

Asia

Renewed Lebanon protests as pressure mounts on government

Renewed Lebanon protests as pressure mounts on government
Afghan assembly approves release of 400 'hard-core' Taliban prisoners

Asia

Afghan assembly approves release of 400 'hard-core' Taliban prisoners

Afghan assembly approves release of 400 'hard-core' Taliban prisoners
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.