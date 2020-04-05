More than 170 dead in Yemen floods

SEE ALSO: Floods kill one, destroy homes in BaringoIn Lahij province in the government-held south, seven people were drowned when their vehicle was swept downstream, a government official told AFP. Another four people were killed on the road connecting the southern provinces of Hadramawt and Shabwa, the official added. In the rebel-held north, the floods killed 131 people and injured 124 between mid-July and August 7, the rebel health ministry said. They destroyed 106 homes and buildings and heavily damaged another 156, the rebel ministry added. UNESCO expressed sadness at the flood damage to historic buildings in the cities of Sanaa, Zabid and Shibam that are on its world heritage list.
