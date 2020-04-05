';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Gunmen kill 13 villagers in central Nigeria, police say

By AFP | August 11th 2020 at 11:50:53 GMT +0300

Gunmen have killed 13 villagers in central Nigeria's Benue state following a long-running "chieftaincy" dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The attack on Edikwu in the Apa district on Monday, also left several  people injured and many houses burnt, said Catherine Anene, the state police spokeswoman.

"About 20 armed men invaded the community and shot sporadically at members of the community," she said in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Obasanjo to former senator: 'Don't rest in peace'

"A team of police officers was deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered," she said.

Anene said police had launched an investigation, adding that a dispute over  "chieftaincy" matters was to blame for the violence.

"Edikwu... was experiencing incessant crises over chieftaincy affairs until May 25 when the Benue government convened a peace meeting, headed by the deputy governor, Mr. Benson Abounu, to put an end to the rancour," she said.

She said peace was restored until Monday when the gunmen invaded.

Communal clashes over land rights, water and access to political opportunities are common in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation with 200 million people.

SEE ALSO: Islamist militants in northeast Nigeria execute four aid workers

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Benue state Nigeria
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread
Nigerian virus hunters run hard race against Covid-19’s spread

LATEST STORIES

KRA boss Mburu’s term extended to five years
KRA boss Mburu’s term extended to five years

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Political talk: What’s filibustering?

Political talk: What’s filibustering?
Emmanuel Too 1 hour ago
Time for us to do away with boarding schools

Time for us to do away with boarding schools
Wilson Sossion 2 hours ago
The tenant you can’t kick out of your house

The tenant you can’t kick out of your house
Peter Theuri 3 hours ago
Man loses pension to wife in loan row

Man loses pension to wife in loan row

Kamau Muthoni 5 hours ago

Read More

Nigerian lawyers fight back against police brutality, graft

Africa

Nigerian lawyers fight back against police brutality, graft

Nigerian lawyers fight back against police brutality, graft
Sudan boosts security in port city after 32 die in tribal clashes

Africa

Sudan boosts security in port city after 32 die in tribal clashes

Sudan boosts security in port city after 32 die in tribal clashes
Civilians, soldiers clash leaving 127 dead in South Sudan, army says

Africa

Civilians, soldiers clash leaving 127 dead in South Sudan, army says

Civilians, soldiers clash leaving 127 dead in South Sudan, army says
Mali protests resume as thousands call for president to resign

Africa

Mali protests resume as thousands call for president to resign

Mali protests resume as thousands call for president to resign
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.