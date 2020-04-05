Gunmen kill 13 villagers in central Nigeria, police say

SEE ALSO: Obasanjo to former senator: 'Don't rest in peace'"A team of police officers was deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered," she said. Anene said police had launched an investigation, adding that a dispute over "chieftaincy" matters was to blame for the violence. "Edikwu... was experiencing incessant crises over chieftaincy affairs until May 25 when the Benue government convened a peace meeting, headed by the deputy governor, Mr. Benson Abounu, to put an end to the rancour," she said. She said peace was restored until Monday when the gunmen invaded. Communal clashes over land rights, water and access to political opportunities are common in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation with 200 million people.
