';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

UK orders recall of 741,000 coronavirus testing kits over safety concerns

By Reuters | August 8th 2020 at 05:28:48 GMT +0300

Randox Laboratories, a Northern Ireland-based medical technology company, has been instructed by Britain’s medicines regulator to recall up to 741,000 coronavirus test kits from the national test and trace program as a precautionary measure.

The government had on July 15 instructed the program, run by the National Health Service (NHS), to stop using the kits, citing concerns that they may not meet required safety standards.

“The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has instructed Randox to recall all Randox test kits from NHS Test and Trace testing settings,” the ministry of health said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said the decision had been taken as a ``precautionary’’ measure. The risk to safety was low and test results from Randox kits were not affected, it said.

Up to 741,000 unused Randox kits are estimated to be in the system, either at warehouses, at care homes or at private homes. The ministry gave instructions on how to return them.

Randox said the recall was a “regulatory measure” that applied only to sample collection kits within the NHS program. Private customers or kits were not affected, it said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Randox Laboratories coronavirus test kits National Health Service
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Politician Kajembe buried as two of his children taken ill
Politician Kajembe buried as two of his children taken ill

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

In Sonko’s clueless moment, choking city got a kiss of life

In Sonko’s clueless moment, choking city got a kiss of life
Barrack Muluka 3 hours ago
Nairobi sex workers to kiss Sh20 million bye

Nairobi sex workers to kiss Sh20 million bye
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 6 hours ago
Dry land farmers outsmart climate shocks with innovation

Dry land farmers outsmart climate shocks with innovation
Philip Muasya 8 hours ago
Ken Ouko: Brilliant scholar loved fast cars, designer suits

Ken Ouko: Brilliant scholar loved fast cars, designer suits
Edwin Wanjawa 9 hours ago

Read More

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair flights for ‘violating’ coronavirus safety rules

Europe

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair flights for ‘violating’ coronavirus safety rules

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair flights for ‘violating’ coronavirus safety rules
Former UK MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Europe

Former UK MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Former UK MP arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting parliamentary worker
UK 'likely to reject' Russia coronavirus vaccine set for mass rollout in October

Europe

UK 'likely to reject' Russia coronavirus vaccine set for mass rollout in October

UK 'likely to reject' Russia coronavirus vaccine set for mass rollout in October
Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown

Europe

Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown

Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.