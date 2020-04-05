';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair flights for ‘violating’ coronavirus safety rules

By Mirror | August 6th 2020 at 03:45:09 GMT +0300

Brits flying to Italy with budget airline Ryanair could face their holiday axed after Italian officials accused the airline of 'repeatedly violating' coronavirus safety rules.

The Italian Civil Aviation Regulator ENAC has threatened to ban the airline from the country's airports over the allegations.

It has accused the budget airline of “repeated violation of anti-Covid-19 health measures drafted by the Italian government and in force to protect passengers’ health”.

SEE ALSO: Italy to take in 180 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Sources at the regulator told Italian media that the airline's breaches include cabin crew failing to enforce the wearing of face masks and staggering passengers when they leave the plane.

There are said to be specific concerns about travellers rushing to collect their bags from overhead lockers upon landing.

One holidaymaker tweeted yesterday: "Why is it that every business in the UK has to overhaul itself to adhere to strict guidelines but @Ryanair doesn’t?

"Not one bit. Even the airline staff had masks hanging off. I assumed some social distancing would be adhered to or I wouldn’t have flown. Never again."

Another blasted: "4th of August, flight FR2547. I politely pointed out to the chief flight attendant that many passengers had their face masks down and she replied in a very aggresive way and insulted me, saying literally that ''I didn't have eyes on my face, because she was checking it''"

SEE ALSO: Italy's Pompeii reopens its ruins to public

Now officials have warned the airline that “violations of the rules” continue it could suspend it from landing in the country.

This could jeopardise the holidays of thousands of Brits who have booked flights with the airline.

The country is on the government's 'safe' list, meaning holidaymakers do not have to isolate for 14 days when they return home.

The airline serves 29 airports in Italy - including Naples, Pisa, Rome, Milan and Venice. 

ENAC has raised its concerns with the Irish Aviation Authority.

Ryanair said in a statement that the claims made by ENAC are “factually incorrect” and insisted it is “committed to the highest level of safety for our passengers and crew at all times”.

It said its procedures are “in line with the safety recommendations and measures set out by the Italian government”.

These include implementing boarding procedures to “avoid unnecessary gathering of passengers” and making face masks mandatory for passengers and crew.

Ryanair operated 40% of its capacity in July and plans to raise this to around 60% in August.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Italy Ryanair Italian Civil Aviation Regulator
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Kenya reports over 10,000 Covid-19 recoveries, 538 new cases
Kenya reports over 10,000 Covid-19 recoveries, 538 new cases

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Woman left homeless after husband secretly sells matrimonial home

Woman left homeless after husband secretly sells matrimonial home
Paul Ogemba 6 hours ago
Widow turns to orbituary pages to demand justice 15 years later

Widow turns to orbituary pages to demand justice 15 years later
Standard Reporter 8 hours ago
Kenyans caught up in Beirut blast speak out

Kenyans caught up in Beirut blast speak out
Mercy Adhiambo 16 hours ago
Members of elite police unit arrested over armed robbery

Members of elite police unit arrested over armed robbery
Kamore Maina 16 hours ago

Read More

Former UK MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Europe

Former UK MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Former UK MP arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting parliamentary worker
UK 'likely to reject' Russia coronavirus vaccine set for mass rollout in October

Europe

UK 'likely to reject' Russia coronavirus vaccine set for mass rollout in October

UK 'likely to reject' Russia coronavirus vaccine set for mass rollout in October
Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown

Europe

Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown

Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown
Pandemic at the disco: the COVID outbreak that began in a French bar

Europe

Pandemic at the disco: the COVID outbreak that began in a French bar

Pandemic at the disco: the COVID outbreak that began in a French bar
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.