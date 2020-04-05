SEE ALSO: Toll expected to rise in blast that shook BeirutPresident Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures. He told the nation the government was “determined to investigate and expose what happened as soon as possible, to hold them responsible and the negligent accountable, and to sanction them with the most severe punishment.” An official source familiar with preliminary investigations blamed the incident on “inaction and negligence”, saying nothing was done” by committees and judges to order the removal of hazardous material. Ordinary Lebanese, who have lost jobs and watched savings evaporate in Lebanon’s financial crisis, blamed politicians who have overseen decades of state corruption and bad governance. “This is a catastrophe for Beirut and Lebanon.” Beirut’s mayor, Jamal Itani, told Reuters while inspecting damage he estimated ran into billions of dollars.
The head of Lebanon's Red Cross, George Kettani, said at least 100 people were killed and search efforts continued. Tracing the missing Relatives gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on missing relatives, Lebanon's MTV footage showed. The intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed were port and custom employees and people working in the area or driving through during the Tuesday evening rush hour. The Red Cross was coordinating with the Health Ministry to set up morgues because hospitals were overwhelmed, Kettani said.
Sara, a nurse in Beirut's Clemenceau Medical Center, described scenes at her hospital after the blast as "like a slaughterhouse, blood covering the corridors and the lifts". Facades of central Beirut buildings were ripped off, furniture was sucked into streets and roads were strewn with glass and debris. Cars near the port were flipped over. "This is the killer blow for Beirut, we are a disaster zone. My building shuddered, I thought it was an earthquake," said Bilal, a man in his 60s, in the downtown area. Like others, he blamed the political elite, "Who will compensate for those who lost their loved ones," he said, describing politicians as "thieves and looters" for driving Lebanon into economic crisis. Offers of international support poured in. Gulf Arab states, who in the past were major financial supporters of Lebanon but recently stepped back because of what they say is Iranian meddling, sent planes with medical equipment and other supplies. Iran offered food and a field hospital, ISNA news agency said. The United States, Britain, France and other Western nations, which have been demanding political change in Lebanon, also offered help. The Netherlands said it was sending doctors, nurses and specialised search and rescue teams.