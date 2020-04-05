';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Tanzania opposition names presidential candidate who survived shooting

By Reuters | August 5th 2020 at 09:30:00 GMT +0300

[Courtesy]
A politician who survived being shot 16 times in an apparent assassination attempt will challenge Tanzania’s president in October elections, his party said as rights groups voiced concern about increasing repression ahead of the polls.

Tundu Lissu (above), who clinched the nomination for the leading opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA party, is a fierce critic of President John Magufuli.

Lissu survived the attempt on his life in 2017 and left to seek medical treatment abroad, returning from exile last week. His attackers have never been found. Magufuli condemned the attack.

Lissu’s endorsement by all delegates present after prevailing over two other contenders within his own party on Monday made him the main opposition candidate.

SEE ALSO: Tanzanian exiled politician Lissu jets back amidst jubilation

“Due to this landslide victory, I would like to officially announce that ...Lissu is the presidential candidate...,” party chairman Freeman Mbowe said.

Another opposition candidate will be Bernard Membe, a former foreign minister, who was expelled from the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi party in February. Membe hopes to be nominated by the Alliance for Transparency and Change party.

A third opposition contender, Ibrahim Lipumba of the Civic United Front, is running for the fifth time after his party nominated him last month.

The presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for Oct. 28.

Magufuli’s party has ruled Tanzania since independence in 1961. He swept to power in 2015 promising to end corruption and expand infrastructure. But his tough governing style has cemented his nickname - the Bulldozer - originally bestowed on him during his time as public works minister.

SEE ALSO: Three-years in exile: Tundu Lissu all set for grand return to Tanzania

Magufuli has claimed credit for strong economic growth though the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have given lower estimates of the government’s performance.

Opposition politicians and rights groups have accused his administration of suppressing political rivals and muzzling the media, accusations the government denies.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
CHADEMA party Tundu Lissu Tanzania General Elections
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Magufuli’s fierce critic Tundu Lissu to vie for presidency
Magufuli’s fierce critic Tundu Lissu to vie for presidency

LATEST STORIES

Why politicians want nicknames on ballots
Why politicians want nicknames on ballots

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenyans paying the price for an aged civil service

Kenyans paying the price for an aged civil service
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Business ideas to start today with zero cash

Business ideas to start today with zero cash
Winnie Makena 2 hours ago
Brother defends MP in Murgors’ property battle

Brother defends MP in Murgors’ property battle
Lynn Kolongei 10 hours ago
Work ethic. The one thing that changed my fortunes

Work ethic. The one thing that changed my fortunes
Judah Ben Hur 10 hours ago

Read More

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in northern Cameroon

Africa

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in northern Cameroon

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in northern Cameroon
Three Gambian ministers test positive for Covid-19

Africa

Three Gambian ministers test positive for Covid-19

Three Gambian ministers test positive for Covid-19
South African anti-corruption watchdog probes Covid-19 tenders

Africa

South African anti-corruption watchdog probes Covid-19 tenders

South African anti-corruption watchdog probes Covid-19 tenders
Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why

Africa

Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why

Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.