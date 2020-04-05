';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Colorado police chief apologizes over four Black girls held at gunpoint

By Reuters | August 5th 2020 at 08:39:24 GMT +0300

A Colorado police chief apologized on Tuesday to family members of four Black girls, one as young as 6, who were held on the ground at gunpoint over the weekend by officers who mistakenly believed they were riding in a stolen car, an incident caught on videotape.

The video footage, shot by a bystander and broadcast on local television, shows the girls, ages 6, 12, 14 and 17, on the ground with several police officers of the Denver suburb of Aurora standing over them.

The car was being driven by Brittney Gilliam, 27, the mother of the 6-year-old. Gilliam is shown in the video being handcuffed by police.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson apologized to the family and said she was reviewing a department policy requiring that officers draw their weapons and order occupants of suspected stolen vehicles to lie prone during “high-risk” stops.

SEE ALSO: Brutality on MCA an attack on political rights of women

“We must allow our officers to have discretion and to deviate from this process when different scenarios present themselves,” Wilson, Aurora’s first female police chief, said.

Wilson said the city would pay for any counseling the girls needed following the incident.

The Aurora Police Department is already facing state and federal investigations over the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after three policemen subdued him and paramedics injected him with the sedative ketamine.

“If there ever was a police department that needs to be de-funded, abolished and rebuilt from the ground up, it’s Aurora,” said David Lane, an attorney for family members of the girls.

Protesters who took to the streets following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer have called for police agencies nationwide to be defunded.

SEE ALSO: IPOA to probe police brutality at City Hall

The weekend incident in Aurora stemmed from an erroneous report that Gilliam, her nieces, sister and daughter were in a stolen car, Lane said.

The attorney said he will seek a legal settlement with the city, but that if negotiations prove unsuccessful “it’s off to court we go.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Colorado police chief Police brutality
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

It’s a whole new world for boy shot by police
It’s a whole new world for boy shot by police

LATEST STORIES

Why politicians want nicknames on ballots
Why politicians want nicknames on ballots

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenyans paying the price for an aged civil service

Kenyans paying the price for an aged civil service
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Business ideas to start today with zero cash

Business ideas to start today with zero cash
Winnie Makena 2 hours ago
Brother defends MP in Murgors’ property battle

Brother defends MP in Murgors’ property battle
Lynn Kolongei 10 hours ago
Work ethic. The one thing that changed my fortunes

Work ethic. The one thing that changed my fortunes
Judah Ben Hur 10 hours ago

Read More

'It came alive:' Astronauts recount wild ride home on SpaceX's Crew Dragon

America

'It came alive:' Astronauts recount wild ride home on SpaceX's Crew Dragon

'It came alive:' Astronauts recount wild ride home on SpaceX's Crew Dragon
US teachers protest school reopenings

America

US teachers protest school reopenings

US teachers protest school reopenings, coronavirus cases down in South, West
Biden assails Trump for 'bald-faced lies' about voting by mail

America

Biden assails Trump for 'bald-faced lies' about voting by mail

Biden assails Trump for 'bald-faced lies' about voting by mail
Australian state to deploy military, impose hefty fines to enforce Covid-19 isolation

America

Australian state to deploy military, impose hefty fines to enforce Covid-19 isolation

Australian state to deploy military, impose hefty fines to enforce Covid-19 isolation
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.