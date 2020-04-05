';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in northern Cameroon

By Reuters | August 5th 2020 at 08:11:24 GMT +0300

Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 16 people and wounded seven early on Sunday in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, a local official said.

The assailants threw a grenade into a group of sleeping people inside the camp in the village of Nguetchewe, district mayor Medjeweh Boukar told Reuters. The camp is home to around 800 people, he said.

The village is located close to the Nigerian border.

Boukar was informed by residents that 16 had died. A security official earlier said 15 had died. The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

SEE ALSO: ‘Spirit sex with demons’ can make you pregnant, Cameroonian medic claims

“The attackers arrived with a woman who carried the grenade into the camp,” Boukar said, adding that women and children were among the dead.

Over the past month there have been twenty incursions and attacks by suspected Islamist militants, Boukar said.

Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria.

The violence, which has killed an estimated 30,000 people and displaced millions, has frequently spilled over into neighbouring Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

In June last year, around 300 suspected Boko Haram militants swarmed onto an island on Lake Chad in Cameroon’s far north and killed 24 people, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers stationed at military outposts.

SEE ALSO: Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Boko Haram Cameroon Terrorism
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Al-Shabaab terrorists destroy communication mast in Garissa
Al-Shabaab terrorists destroy communication mast in Garissa

LATEST STORIES

Why politicians want nicknames on ballots
Why politicians want nicknames on ballots

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Business ideas to start today with zero cash

Business ideas to start today with zero cash
Winnie Makena 42 minutes ago
Brother defends MP in Murgors’ property battle

Brother defends MP in Murgors’ property battle
Lynn Kolongei 8 hours ago
Work ethic. The one thing that changed my fortunes

Work ethic. The one thing that changed my fortunes
Judah Ben Hur 8 hours ago
Be warned! Drinking tea and juice won’t prevent pregnancies

Be warned! Drinking tea and juice won’t prevent pregnancies
Lydiah Nyawira 16 hours ago

Read More

Three Gambian ministers test positive for Covid-19

Africa

Three Gambian ministers test positive for Covid-19

Three Gambian ministers test positive for Covid-19
South African anti-corruption watchdog probes Covid-19 tenders

Africa

South African anti-corruption watchdog probes Covid-19 tenders

South African anti-corruption watchdog probes Covid-19 tenders
Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why

Africa

Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why

Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Africa

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.