Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in northern Cameroon

SEE ALSO: ‘Spirit sex with demons’ can make you pregnant, Cameroonian medic claims“The attackers arrived with a woman who carried the grenade into the camp,” Boukar said, adding that women and children were among the dead. Over the past month there have been twenty incursions and attacks by suspected Islamist militants, Boukar said. Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria. The violence, which has killed an estimated 30,000 people and displaced millions, has frequently spilled over into neighbouring Cameroon, Niger and Chad. In June last year, around 300 suspected Boko Haram militants swarmed onto an island on Lake Chad in Cameroon’s far north and killed 24 people, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers stationed at military outposts.
SEE ALSO: Church that survived three attacks strives to rise again