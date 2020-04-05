';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Large blast in Beirut port area rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurt

By Reuters | August 4th 2020 at 07:35:45 GMT +0300

Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, 2020. [Reuters]
A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses.

“I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street,” said a Reuters witness.

Local broadcaster LBC quoted the health minister as saying there was a “very high number” of injures and a large amount of damage. Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded.

Another Reuters witness said she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke: “All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos.”

More details to follow...

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Beirut Lebanon Explosion
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Large blast in Beirut port area rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurt
Large blast in Beirut port area rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurt

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Be warned! Drinking tea and juice won’t prevent pregnancies

Be warned! Drinking tea and juice won’t prevent pregnancies
Lydiah Nyawira 4 hours ago
With increased morgue bills, Covid-19 adds more pain to the bereaved

With increased morgue bills, Covid-19 adds more pain to the bereaved
Anyango Otieno 11 hours ago
Why Sakaja and Murkomen could be kicked out of Jubilee Party

Why Sakaja and Murkomen could be kicked out of Jubilee Party
Jacob Ngetich 20 hours ago
Why reinfections are making search for vaccine hard

Why reinfections are making search for vaccine hard
Mercy Adhiambo 20 hours ago

Read More

Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale - sources

World

Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale - sources

Exclusive: Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale - sources
Will coronavirus thwart global efforts to end human trafficking?

World

Will coronavirus thwart global efforts to end human trafficking?

Will coronavirus thwart global efforts to end human trafficking?
In Mecca, a fortunate few pray for a pandemic-free world

World

In Mecca, a fortunate few pray for a pandemic-free world

In Mecca, a fortunate few pray for a pandemic-free world
Global airlines less hopeful on COVID-19 recovery

World

Global airlines less hopeful on COVID-19 recovery

Global airlines less hopeful on COVID-19 recovery
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.