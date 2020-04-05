';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

South African anti-corruption watchdog probes Covid-19 tenders

By Reuters | August 3rd 2020 at 03:10:10 GMT +0300

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane listens during a briefing at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, October 19, 2016.[Photo:Reuters]
South Africa’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Monday it was investigating irregularities in government tenders during the coronavirus crisis.

The inquiries by the Public Protector come after the Special Investigating Unit launched a separate probe into tenders for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the province of Gauteng, the country’s economic heartland.

South Africa has recorded more than a half a million cases of Covid-19, the most on the African continent, with the number of infections continuing to rise rapidly.

In recent weeks, local media have brimmed with allegations that politically connected individuals have benefited from government contracts for goods and services mobilised to contain the spread of Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman and a top Gauteng health official had taken leaves of absence after being caught up in the scandals.

SEE ALSO: 544 test positive for Covid-19 as Kenya registers 13 new deaths

The Public Protector said in a statement that it was investigating a quarantine camp tender in Mpumalanga province, an allegation that KwaZulu-Natal province had procured PPE at inflated prices, and a claim that a lodge being used as a quarantine site in Eastern Cape province was owned by a government official, among other investigations.

It is also looking into complaints that people were denied Covid-19 grants on unreasonable grounds.

Ramaphosa said in a weekly newsletter to the nation on Monday that families and friends of politicians and civil servants winning state contracts contributed to perceptions of nepotism and abuse.

He said his government would not allow public funds “to vanish down a black hole of corruption”.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who heads the anti-corruption watchdog, has become a controversial figure since a series of court judgments criticising the way she has handled important investigations.

SEE ALSO: KTF wants Government to consult widely on list of nations to fly

Mkhwebane’s supporters say she has held top officials including Ramaphosa to account. Her detractors say she has targeted Ramaphosa and close allies on behalf of a faction in the governing African National Congress (ANC) that is more closely aligned with former president Jacob Zuma.

Mkhwebane denies her investigations are selective or part of an ANC factional battle. Her predecessor was instrumental in exposing state corruption during Zuma’s decade in power.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
South Africa coronavirus crisis government tenders Covid-19 PPE Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Sh400,000 up for grabs in youth challenge
Sh400,000 up for grabs in youth challenge

LATEST STORIES

544 test positive for Covid-19 as Kenya registers 13 new deaths
544 test positive for Covid-19 as Kenya registers 13 new deaths

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Campus girls open up about rape by fellow students

Campus girls open up about rape by fellow students
Miriam Mukami 7 hours ago
Uhuru: Inside last 735 days as President

Uhuru: Inside last 735 days as President
Special Correspondent 15 hours ago
The Corona billionaires: Why some businesses are thriving

The Corona billionaires: Why some businesses are thriving
Daniel Wesangula 15 hours ago
Why does my back hurt?

Why does my back hurt?
Yvonne Kawira 15 hours ago

Read More

Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why

Africa

Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why

Guyana President sworn in after six months, here's why
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Africa

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon
South Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass half a million

Africa

South Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass half a million

South Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass half a million
South Africa's deputy finance minister asked to step aside over abuse of power claim

Africa

South Africa's deputy finance minister asked to step aside over abuse of power claim

South Africa's deputy finance minister asked to step aside over abuse of power claim
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.