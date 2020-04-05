';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Journalist shot dead in violent Mexican state

By Reuters | August 3rd 2020 at 07:50:58 GMT +0300

Gunmen shot dead a journalist early on Sunday in the Mexican city of Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, local authorities said, in what was at least the fourth murder of a reporter in the country this year.

Pablo Morrugares of news website PM Noticias had gone to dine in an Iguala restaurant in the company of a police bodyguard when the unidentified assailants opened fire on them after midnight, Guerrero state prosecutors said in a statement.

The website also published an announcement about the killing on Facebook, as did the human rights commission of Guerrero, which has long been one of Mexico’s most violent states.

Morrugares, who was killed along with his bodyguard, Guerrero state prosecutors said, had survived a previous assassination attempt in 2016, a local official said.

SEE ALSO: Thletics legend Ben Jipcho dead

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

According to Reporters Without Borders, a non-profit group dedicated to protecting freedom of information, three other journalists had been killed in Mexico this year.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
state of Guerrero Pablo Morrugares Mexico
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru: Inside last 735 days as President
Uhuru: Inside last 735 days as President

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Campus girls open up about rape by fellow students

Campus girls open up about rape by fellow students
Miriam Mukami 1 hour ago
Uhuru: Inside last 735 days as President

Uhuru: Inside last 735 days as President
Special Correspondent 9 hours ago
The Corona billionaires: Why some businesses are thriving

The Corona billionaires: Why some businesses are thriving
Daniel Wesangula 9 hours ago
Why does my back hurt?

Why does my back hurt?
Yvonne Kawira 9 hours ago

Read More

NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

America

NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule
Guyana's Ali sworn in as president after disputed vote

America

Guyana's Ali sworn in as president after disputed vote

Guyana's Ali sworn in as president after disputed vote
Congressional Democrats, White House still at impasse over coronavirus bill

America

Congressional Democrats, White House still at impasse over coronavirus bill

Congressional Democrats, White House still at impasse over coronavirus bill
US records over 25,000 coronavirus deaths in July

America

US records over 25,000 coronavirus deaths in July

US records over 25,000 coronavirus deaths in July
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.