';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

UK 'likely to reject' Russia coronavirus vaccine set for mass rollout in October

By Mirror | August 2nd 2020 at 10:31:17 GMT +0300

Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in Moscow in June. (Image: Sechenov Medical University Pres)
Russia has boasted it will start a mass vaccination program of its citizens against coronavirus in October - but Britain is reportedly set to reject the jab if offered it.

Moscow yesterday bragged its vaccine would be a "Sputnik moment" as it is set to be the first country in the world to develop one.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday that the Gamaleya Institute, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine and paperwork is being prepared to register it.

He said doctors and teachers would be the first to be vaccinated, and added: "We plan wider vaccinations for October."

SEE ALSO: Britain secures 60 million doses of Sanofi/GSK Covid-19 vaccine

Russia's first potential COVID-19 vaccine would secure local regulatory approval in August and be administered to health workers soon thereafter.\

Yet the speed at which Russia is moving to roll it out has prompted some Western media to question whether Moscow is putting national prestige before science and safety.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, has likened what he said was Russia's success in developing a vaccine to the Soviet Union's 1957 launch of Sputnik 1, the world's first satellite.

Britain takes a similar view to the US in being sceptical of the Russian vaccine and is unlikely to be ordering it in for use here, the Telegraph reports.

One source said: “We would use a vaccine if we trusted the data.”

SEE ALSO: Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi to protect son's right to privacy

Crucially, it depended on how open the Russians or Chinese were, the source said.

Russia has released no scientific data proving the vaccine’s safety or efficacy while details of the British vaccine being tested have already been published in The Lancet.

Public health experts say it would be impossible for Britain to accept a vaccine from another country without all internationally recognised protocols being met.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Russia Britain Coronavirus vaccine
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

UK 'confident' Russia helped hackers target virus vaccine
UK 'confident' Russia helped hackers target virus vaccine

LATEST STORIES

Akombe: Chiloba warned me over testifying in Msando death probe
Akombe: Chiloba warned me over testifying in Msando death probe

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kibaki vs Uhuru: A tale of two presidents through Kenya's roads

Kibaki vs Uhuru: A tale of two presidents through Kenya's roads
Macharia Kamau 12 hours ago
Inequalities even in death

Inequalities even in death
Daniel Wesangula 12 hours ago
How children are used to supply bhang in Nyeri town

How children are used to supply bhang in Nyeri town
Jacinta Mutura 12 hours ago
Why probing basis of coup attempt in 1982 is still elusive

Why probing basis of coup attempt in 1982 is still elusive
Saturday Standard Team 12 hours ago

Read More

Former UK MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Europe

Former UK MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Former UK MP arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting parliamentary worker
Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown

Europe

Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown

Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown
Pandemic at the disco: the COVID outbreak that began in a French bar

Europe

Pandemic at the disco: the COVID outbreak that began in a French bar

Pandemic at the disco: the COVID outbreak that began in a French bar
'So far, so good' on leading Covid vaccine, says AstraZeneca

Europe

'So far, so good' on leading Covid vaccine, says AstraZeneca

'So far, so good' on leading Covid vaccine, says AstraZeneca
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.