';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

South Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass half a million

By Reuters | August 2nd 2020 at 09:25:55 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: A Stranded commuter walks at a deserted Baragwanath taxi rank during a protest by the South African minibus taxi operators against the government's financial relief package to the taxi industry, during Covid-19 lockdown, in Soweto, South Africa, June 22, 2020. [Reuters]

South Africa’s confirmed cases of Covid-19 have crossed half a million, its health ministry said on Saturday, while cases in Africa as a whole approached a million.

Africa’s most industrialised nation recorded 10,107 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, pushing the total to 503,290, the ministry said.

Just over 3 million people have so far been tested for the virus in South Africa, which confirmed its first case five months ago, and 8,153 deaths have been recorded. Africa has recorded 934,558 cases, 19,752 deaths and 585,567 recoveries, according to a Reuters tally.

South Africa imposed a nationwide lockdown at the end of March to curb the spread of the virus, but it has now eased many restrictions to boost economic activity - as have other countries across the continent, a large chunk of whose populations are poor and face hunger.

SEE ALSO: There are huge business opportunities amid Covid-19 pandemic

“The lockdown succeeded in delaying the spread of the virus by more than two months, preventing a sudden and uncontrolled increase in infections in late March,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a separate statement.

As restrictions have eased, infections have spiked over the last two months.

However, the daily increase in infections appears to be stabilising, particularly in the worst-hit Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape provinces, Ramaphosa added.

The World Health Organisation’s top emergencies expert Mike Ryan last week warned that South Africa’s experience was a precursor for what was likely to happen across the continent.

The difficulty - if not an outright impossibility - of socially distancing in Africa’s poor, tightly packed urban areas, has also been an enabler for the spread of the virus.

SEE ALSO: We have not banned any flights, says Transport CS

Cases in South Africa, which has the fifth-highest total in the world, have overwhelmed an already stretched healthcare system.

That presents a cautionary tale to the other African countries, whose health services are for the most part even more stretched.

During August, the National Ventilator Project will deliver 20,000 locally-produced, non-invasive ventilators to where they are most needed, Ramaphosa said, as the government continues to mobilise additional facilities, equipment and personnel in provinces still experiencing an increase in infections.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
South Africa’ Covid-19 World Health Organisation
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Give the dead, poor or rich, dignified sendoff
Give the dead, poor or rich, dignified sendoff

LATEST STORIES

Senate bans physical meetings after rising cases in Parliament
Senate bans physical meetings after rising cases in Parliament

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kibaki vs Uhuru: A tale of two presidents through Kenya's roads

Kibaki vs Uhuru: A tale of two presidents through Kenya's roads
Macharia Kamau 10 hours ago
Inequalities even in death

Inequalities even in death
Daniel Wesangula 10 hours ago
How children are used to supply bhang in Nyeri town

How children are used to supply bhang in Nyeri town
Jacinta Mutura 10 hours ago
Why probing basis of coup attempt in 1982 is still elusive

Why probing basis of coup attempt in 1982 is still elusive
Saturday Standard Team 10 hours ago

Read More

South Africa's deputy finance minister asked to step aside over abuse of power claim

Africa

South Africa's deputy finance minister asked to step aside over abuse of power claim

South Africa's deputy finance minister asked to step aside over abuse of power claim
Tanzania deals Kenya blow, cancels KQ flights

Africa

Tanzania deals Kenya blow, cancels KQ flights

Tanzania deals Kenya blow, cancels KQ flights
Mali cleric says crisis can be resolved without president resigning

Africa

Mali cleric says crisis can be resolved without president resigning

Mali cleric says crisis can be resolved without president resigning
Half of violence against African migrants is by law enforcers-U.N

Africa

Half of violence against African migrants is by law enforcers-U.N

Half of violence against African migrants is by law enforcers, U.N. says
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.