South Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass half a million

"The lockdown succeeded in delaying the spread of the virus by more than two months, preventing a sudden and uncontrolled increase in infections in late March," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a separate statement. As restrictions have eased, infections have spiked over the last two months. However, the daily increase in infections appears to be stabilising, particularly in the worst-hit Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape provinces, Ramaphosa added. The World Health Organisation's top emergencies expert Mike Ryan last week warned that South Africa's experience was a precursor for what was likely to happen across the continent. The difficulty - if not an outright impossibility - of socially distancing in Africa's poor, tightly packed urban areas, has also been an enabler for the spread of the virus.
Cases in South Africa, which has the fifth-highest total in the world, have overwhelmed an already stretched healthcare system. That presents a cautionary tale to the other African countries, whose health services are for the most part even more stretched. During August, the National Ventilator Project will deliver 20,000 locally-produced, non-invasive ventilators to where they are most needed, Ramaphosa said, as the government continues to mobilise additional facilities, equipment and personnel in provinces still experiencing an increase in infections.