';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

By Reuters | July 30th 2020 at 06:15:13 GMT +0300

Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain departs the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Herman Cain, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died after contracting Covid-19, according to a statement on his website and Facebook page.

Cain was diagnosed with the disease in late June after attending a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally for President Donald Trump, an event where many attendees crowded close together without wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord,” the statement on his website said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Herman Cain Covid-19 President Donald Trump
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

World Athletics sets new dates for World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi
World Athletics sets new dates for World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi

LATEST STORIES

Kenya's Covid-19 cases shy of 20,000 as 100 recover
Kenya's Covid-19 cases shy of 20,000 as 100 recover

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Chepkoech: I am not in training mood

Chepkoech: I am not in training mood
Ochieng Oyugi 8 hours ago
Alleged drug fugitive arrested by Interpol lived large in Mombasa

Alleged drug fugitive arrested by Interpol lived large in Mombasa

Benard Sanga and Weldon Kipkemoi 18 hours ago
How digitisation could turn the tide against wily land cartels

How digitisation could turn the tide against wily land cartels
Peter Theuri 18 hours ago
Dr. Dawa, the cocktails wizard takes final bow

Dr. Dawa, the cocktails wizard takes final bow
Stevens Muendo 18 hours ago

Read More

Spoiler alert? Kamala Harris outed as Biden's VP pick – maybe

America

Spoiler alert? Kamala Harris outed as Biden's VP pick – maybe

Spoiler alert? Kamala Harris outed as Biden's VP pick – maybe
U.S. Republicans worry China might use TikTok to meddle in election

America

U.S. Republicans worry China might use TikTok to meddle in election

U.S. Republicans worry China might use TikTok to meddle in election
With election looming, Trump hardens stance against 'Dreamer' immigrant program

America

With election looming, Trump hardens stance against 'Dreamer' immigrant program

With election looming, Trump hardens stance against 'Dreamer' immigrant program
Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

America

Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.