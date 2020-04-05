'So far, so good' on leading Covid vaccine, says AstraZeneca

SEE ALSO: Kodak shares up after drugs dealAstraZeneca has already reached deals with countries to make more than 2 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, and says it could be approved by the end of this year. The company has had a busy few months: it took on development of the Covid-19 shot, received billions in government funding, signed several supply deals, and was even the subject of a mega-merger speculation - all while marching on with its core business. It stuck by its 2020 outlook on Thursday, and its shares were up about 3% at 88.6 pounds after product sales of $6.05 billion in the three months to June surpassed consensus of $6.01 billion. The figure excludes payments from tie-ups. Newer drugs for diabetes, heart conditions and cancer, including its top selling lung cancer drug Tagrisso, performed well in the quarter and AstraZeneca remains on track for a third consecutive year of growth. Among drugs with better-than-expected revenues, sales of respiratory drug Symbicort rose 12% to $653 million, about $90 million above consensus, while revenue from cancer drug Lynparza jumped 62% to $554 million.
There are no approved vaccines for the illness caused by the new virus, but AstraZeneca's shot is widely considered the leading candidate after results from early-stage human trials showed it was safe and produced an immune response. Core earnings of 96 cents per share beat analysts' expectation of 93 cents. Total revenue rose 11%.