Cameroonian-born Dr Stella Immanuelhas been the talk of social media for the past couple days and it seems that her name will not vanish from circulated posts any time soon. After making controversial claim riddled in outburst and name-calling, declaring that she has the cure for Covid-19, the medic-cum-cleric is at it again with another sensational claim. Dr Immanuel, who runs a ministry known as Fire Power Ministries with Dr Stella Immanuel, believes that women can be physically impregnated by witches in their dreams.

“It is what we call astral sex. That means this person is not really a demon or a Nephilim, it’s just a human being that’s a witch. And they astral project, and sleep with people,” she said while addressing her church congregants. In one of her services, she gave a testimony about a lady who fantasised about movie stars and ended up being impregnated by a demon sperm in her dreams. The woman had attended her prayer service at deliverance ground. “She was pregnant, during prayer she started screaming like she was in labour pain and tearing her clothes saying, “This thing, come out of me.” Her stomach deflated right there, real life.” She narrated. The vocal physician did not spare media practitioners either. “You are doing free commercials on our deliverance ministry. Firepower is mainstream. Thank you CNN and let me know when you all need some of the demons cast out of you. I will oblige.” Immanuel promised.

She burst into the limelight recently after she came out with claims that she had cured 350 patients of Covid-19 currently spreading its wings across the globe. In her much-publicised video which caught the attention of the world, Dr Immanuel claimed she cannot let Americans die when there is a confirmed cure for Covid-19. While the gospel on people to wear masks is being spread across the globe, Dr Stella Immanuel gave another remedy. “You don’t need masks. This virus has a cure, it is called hydroxychloroquine, Zinc and Zithromax,” she said. Stella had some not so kind words too for Anthony Fauci, who is the Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a voice on the coronavirus pandemic in US.

“Fauci, you are lying. You know it. Americans are dying and you are playing Russian roulette with their lives.” As of July 29, more than 4 million Covid-19 cases had been confirmed in the US. There have been more than 150,000 deaths. So far The United States of America has made available more than $20.5 billion (Sh2.05 trillion) to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Seemingly, Dr Immanuel was not alone in this ‘hydroxy-cure’, she had support coming her way. “As you know I took the medication for a 14-day-period, and I’m here, it didn’t cause me any problems and it is not going to hurt anybody,” US President Donald Trump echoed Ms Immanuel’s sentiments. Trump who had retweeted Stella Immanuel’s video defended the tweets in support of hydroxychloroquine saying that the drug is still ‘very positive’. “She was on-air along with many other doctors, they were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. I don’t know which country she comes from, but I felt she was very impressed with what she said about the success of hydroxychloroquine on hundreds of different Covid-19 patients, and her voice was important.” Trump said before storming out of the media briefing session at the White House. The said videos have since then been taken down from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The social media sites stated that Trump was promoting disproven medication for Covid-19 through the videos.