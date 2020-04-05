';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Britain secures 60 million doses of Sanofi/GSK Covid-19 vaccine

By Reuters | July 29th 2020 at 02:20:34 GMT +0300

Small bottles labelled with "Vaccine" stickers seen near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. [Photo:REUTERS]
Britain has signed a deal for up to 60 million doses of a possible Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline it said on Wednesday, its fourth such arrangement as the race to tame the pandemic heats up.

No vaccine has yet been approved for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that has killed more than 659,000 people and unleashed economic havoc worldwide.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Sanofi and GSK confirmed in a statement that regulatory approval for their vaccine could be achieved by the first half of 2021 if clinical data was positive.

It is Sanofi and GSK’s first deal to supply their experimental COVID-19 vaccine to a country, and British ministers have stressed the importance of securing supplies of a range of candidates early.

SEE ALSO: Anxiety over dead officer's Covid-19 test results

“The fact remains that there are no guarantees,” said business minister Alok Sharma.

“It is important that we secure early access to a diverse range of promising vaccine candidates ... to increase our chances of finding one that works.”

With more than 20 vaccines in human trials, the move will stir concerns that rich countries, including the United States and European Union members, are scooping doses in advance, potentially to the detriment of poorer nations.

Last week, Britain struck deals for 30 million doses of an experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of Valneva’s potential shot.

That followed a previously announced pact with AstraZeneca for 100 million doses of its potential vaccine, being developed in partnership with Oxford university.

SEE ALSO: Why sports fans can return to stadiums safely

The Sanofi/GSK vaccine combines Sanofi’s S-protein COVID-19 antigen and GSK’s pandemic adjuvant technology, and the first clinical trials are expected in September.

Adjuvants are efficacy boosters that play a vital role in many traditional vaccines. Sanofi and GSK’s vaccine uses a different approach than either Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/Biontech vaccines.

Sanofi and GSK said talks with the European Union, Italy and France to supply their vaccine were ongoing.

The two firms hope to clinch a deal soon to provide 300 million doses to the EU, though two sources told Reuters that negotiations had stalled.

Britain decided against joining the EU’s vaccine purchase scheme in order to strike its own deals.

SEE ALSO: Dubai, Cape Town rounds of 2021 Sevens Series cancelled

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Britain Covid-19 GSK United States
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

12 people die of Covid-19 as 544 more test positive
12 people die of Covid-19 as 544 more test positive

LATEST STORIES

12 people die of Covid-19 as 544 more test positive
12 people die of Covid-19 as 544 more test positive

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Virus that takes not just lives but also our culture

Virus that takes not just lives but also our culture
Beware of absurd hope deadlier and more toxic than pandemic

Beware of absurd hope deadlier and more toxic than pandemic
Revenue tiff aside, let’s put all counties to task

Revenue tiff aside, let’s put all counties to task
My business has grown during the pandemic

My business has grown during the pandemic

Read More

Prince William's two words about Meghan Markle 'that caused rift with Harry'

Europe

Prince William's two words about Meghan Markle 'that caused rift with Harry'

Prince William's two words about Meghan Markle 'that caused rift with Harry'
German court convicts 93-year old man for Nazi crimes

Europe

German court convicts 93-year old man for Nazi crimes

German court convicts 93-year old man for Nazi crimes
Romania passes law to stop Covid-19 patients from leaving hospitals

Europe

Romania passes law to stop Covid-19 patients from leaving hospitals

Romania passes law to stop Covid-19 patients from leaving hospitals
Ecuador electoral council suspends party of ex-president Correa

Europe

Ecuador electoral council suspends party of ex-president Correa

Ecuador electoral council suspends party of ex-president Correa
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.