';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Australian police warn Chinese students of 'virtual kidnap' scam

By Reuters | July 28th 2020 at 08:10:23 GMT +0300

Australian police have warned universities and Chinese officials about a spurt in “virtual kidnapping” scams that coerce foreign students to fake their own abductions and trick families overseas into paying ransoms.

As tension has grown between Australia and China over trade, human rights and accusations of state-linked hacking, police said eight incidents of virtual kidnapping, involving a total payout of A$3.2 million ($2.3 million), were reported this year.

“We have had a spate in the last few months where pretty much every weekend we have had a victim fall for one of these scams,” said Darren Benett, director of the crime command in the state of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney.

“If you get one of these phone calls, hang up, ring the police, ring your university, but just don’t pay any money,” he added in a televised news conference.

Scam perpetrators call intended victims in the guise of a local Chinese official to warn they have been implicated in a crime in China and must pay a fee to avoid legal action, arrest or deportation, police said.

Some scammers tell victims to sever contact with family and friends, rent a hotel room and take pictures or video recordings of themselves bound and blindfolded, and then send the images to their relatives overseas to exert pressure, the police added.

“We need to take into account the cultural factors and the fact that the scams are very polished,” said state police official Peter Thurtell, explaining why victims are taken in.

New South Wales has 212,000 foreign students enrolled, say police. Australian universities have warned they risk losing billions of dollars in annual fees because of border closures prompted by the coronavirus.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Australian police Chinese officials Virtual kidnapping
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Big Three fail to take charge as county cash row turns political
Big Three fail to take charge as county cash row turns political

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Not in bars or at home: Where do you sip your beer?

Not in bars or at home: Where do you sip your beer?
No more encore! Empty pockets as mics go silent for entertainers

No more encore! Empty pockets as mics go silent for entertainers
The canoes of death on Sagana River

The canoes of death on Sagana River
Teachers' tough call in new rules for schools reopening

Teachers' tough call in new rules for schools reopening

Read More

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 police injured

America

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 police injured

Seattle Black Lives Matter clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 police injured
One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

America

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas
The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election

America

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election
Trump says he is sending more federal agents to U.S. cities

America

Trump says he is sending more federal agents to U.S. cities

Trump in 'law and order' campaign to send federal agents to more U.S. cities
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.