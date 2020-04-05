Indonesia kindergarten explores new ways to teach over pandemic

SEE ALSO: Hold it, it's not yet time for the swing“The transparent box is one of our commitments for prioritising health protocols,” said headmistress Hindarwati, who uses one name like many Indonesians. Everyone attending the school is required to wear a mask, face shield, gloves and have temperature checks. Parents uncomfortable with risking sending their children to school can choose home learning with online sessions via video conferencing applications like Zoom. “I’m not bored at all, because I can do Zoom calls with all my friends, I can also meet my teacher. I love it,” said five-year-old Jihan Notharisa. The learning sessions include dancing, music and Koran reading and the kindergarten also sends teachers to visit students at their homes, with portable protective screens for social distancing.
"As parents, we strongly support this activity, so that our children can meet with their teacher in person even though the time is limited," said Nita Dwi Nurhayati, a mother of a pupil. Most schools in Indonesia have not resumed full-time physical classes yet unless in "green zone" locations with fewer coronavirus cases. Overall, Indonesia has reported 98,778 Covid-19 cases and 4,781 deaths, the highest toll in East Asia.