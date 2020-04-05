China takes over U.S. consulate premises in Chengdu as ties worsen

SEE ALSO: U.S. gives China 72 hours to shut Houston consulate as spying charges mountThe United States confirmed the closure of the consulate in a farewell video shared from the U.S. embassy in China’s Twitter account. “The U.S. consulate in Chengdu has been proudly promoting the mutual understanding between Americans and the people in Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan and Tibet since 1985. We will forever miss you,” it said. State broadcaster CCTV shared a video on its Twitter-like Weibo account, taken by a reporter, of the American flag in front of the consulate in Chengdu being lowered at 6:18 a.m. on Monday. On Sunday night, a crane was seen entering the consulate compound and hoisting at least one container onto a large truck. On Saturday evening, a worker was seen using tools including a hammer and chisel to remove fittings around a plaque outside the main entrance.
U.S.-China relations have plunged to their worst in decades over a range of disputes, from trade and technology to the COVID-19 pandemic, China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.