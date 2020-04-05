';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Seattle Black Lives Matter clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 police injured

By Reuters | July 26th 2020 at 02:53:28 GMT +0300

Police pepper spray protesters Saturday, July 25, 2020, near Seattle Central Community College in Seattle. [Courtesy]

Police said officers used non-lethal weapons in attempts to disperse the thousands of marchers in the late afternoon after some protesters set fire to the construction site for a King County juvenile detention facility and courthouse.

By 10 pm (0500 GMT), police had “made 45 arrests in connection with today’s riot in the East Precinct,” the Seattle Police wrote in a Twitter post.  

It said “21 officers sustained injuries after being struck by bricks, rocks mortars/other explosives. Most officers were able to return to duty. One was treated at a hospital for a knee injury.”

Earlier the police had said they were working to secure access for the city’s fire department to the blaze, which it said was started by about a dozen people who were part of a large group of demonstrators.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he expanded the deployment of federal police to Seattle, enraging local officials and igniting anger among protesters.

“We saw what was happening in Portland and we wanted to make sure in our city we were standing in solidarity with other moms,” said Lhorna Murray, who attended on behalf of the newly formed Wall of Moms Seattle, replicating a tactic from the Portland protests where mothers, dressed in yellow, form a human wall between protesters and law enforcement.

The tactics of federal officers in Portland have drawn the ire of local leaders and Democrats in Congress, who say those officers are using excessive force and complain of overreach by the Trump administration.

US Attorney for the Western District of Washington Brian Moran said in a statement on Friday that federal agents are stationed in Seattle to protect federal properties and the work done in those buildings.

The Trump administration has also sent federal police to Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the objections of those mayors.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Seattle clashes King County juvenile detention facility Black Lives Matter demo
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

ODM: Raila will not back Kalonzo in 2022 polls
ODM: Raila will not back Kalonzo in 2022 polls

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Shame of grandiose ideas that can’t solve Nairobi’s problems

Shame of grandiose ideas that can’t solve Nairobi’s problems
Skills you'll need to succeed in post coronavirus world

Skills you'll need to succeed in post coronavirus world
Cash cows that Treasury plans to milk to fill coffers

Cash cows that Treasury plans to milk to fill coffers
Passive income ideas you can use to build real wealth

Passive income ideas you can use to build real wealth

Read More

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

America

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas
The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election

America

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election
Trump says he is sending more federal agents to U.S. cities

America

Trump says he is sending more federal agents to U.S. cities

Trump in 'law and order' campaign to send federal agents to more U.S. cities
After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed

America

After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed

After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.