';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected Covid-19 case

By Reuters | July 26th 2020 at 11:56:56 GMT +0300

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds an emergency enlarged meeting of Political Bureau of WPK Central Committee in this undated photo released on July 25, 2020 by North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border, state media said on Sunday.

If confirmed, it would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities.

Kim convened an emergency politburo meeting in response to what he called a “critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country”, the North’s KCNA state news reported.

A person who defected to South Korea three years ago returned across the fortified border that divides the two Koreas to the town of Kaesong this month with symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, KCNA reported.

SEE ALSO: Homemade face masks 'need to be at least two layers', experts claim

“An emergency event happened in Kaesong City where a runaway who went to the south three years ago, a person who is suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus returned on July 19 after illegally crossing the demarcation line,” KCNA said.

KCNA did not say if the person had been tested, but said an “uncertain result was made from several medical check-ups of the secretion of that person’s upper respiratory organ and blood”, prompting officials to quarantine the person and investigate anyone he may have been in contact with.

One analyst said the announcement was important, not only because North Korea was for the first time reporting a suspected coronavirus case but also because it suggested it was appealing for help.

“It’s an ice-breaking moment for North Korea to admit a case,” said Choo Jae-woo, a professor at Kyung Hee University.

“It could be reaching out to the world for help. Perhaps for humanitarian assistance.”

SEE ALSO: Why Covid-19 is killing US diabetes patients at alarming rates

North Korea is under economic pressure because of international sanctions over its nuclear programme.

‘DIRE SITUATION’

Cho Han-bum, a senior fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, said it was significant that North Korea was reporting its first suspected coronavirus case was imported.

“North Korea is in such a dire situation, where they can’t even finish building the Pyongyang General Hospital on time. Pointing the blame at an ‘imported case’ from South Korea, the North can use this as a way to openly accept aid from the South,” Cho said.

KCNA did not elaborate on how the unidentified “runaway” had crossed one of the world’s most heavily guarded borders but said the incident was being investigated and the military unit responsible would face “severe punishment”.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs (JCS) said there was a “high chance” that someone had indeed crossed and the military was checking surveillance footage. It even suggested it might be able to identify the person.

SEE ALSO: Hold it, it's not yet time for the swing

“Our military has specified some people and is verifying facts in close collaboration with related agencies,” the JCS said.

North Korea has received thousands of coronavirus testing kits from Russia and other countries and imposed strict border closures.

Thousands of people in North Korea were also quarantined as it took precautions to prevent a coronavirus outbreak but restrictions had recently been eased.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un South Korea Covid-19
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Thorough audit of Covid-19 cash necessary at all levels
Thorough audit of Covid-19 cash necessary at all levels

LATEST STORIES

Fierce duel looming in race to succeed five county bosses
Fierce duel looming in race to succeed five county bosses

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Shame of grandiose ideas that can’t solve Nairobi’s problems

Shame of grandiose ideas that can’t solve Nairobi’s problems
Skills you'll need to succeed in post coronavirus world

Skills you'll need to succeed in post coronavirus world
Cash cows that Treasury plans to milk to fill coffers

Cash cows that Treasury plans to milk to fill coffers
Passive income ideas you can use to build real wealth

Passive income ideas you can use to build real wealth

Read More

Scavengers in India risk health to sift coronavirus debris

Asia

Scavengers in India risk health to sift coronavirus debris

Scavengers in India risk health to sift coronavirus debris
Vietnam bans wildlife trade to curb risk of pandemics

Asia

Vietnam bans wildlife trade to curb risk of pandemics

Vietnam bans wildlife trade to curb risk of pandemics
Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery - state news agency

Asia

Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery - state news agency

Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery - state news agency
UN warns of alarming rise of hunger in war-torn Yemen

Asia

UN warns of alarming rise of hunger in war-torn Yemen

UN warns of alarming rise of hunger in war-torn Yemen
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.