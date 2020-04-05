';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

By Reuters | July 26th 2020 at 09:17:00 GMT +0300

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, “Fists up! Fight back!”

Austin police and emergency medical services said on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.

Initial reports indicate the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told a briefing. The suspect has been detained, they said.

SEE ALSO: UK policeman suspended after video shows him kneeling on neck of detained Black man

Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Texas “Fists up! Fight back!” Black Lives Matter
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Premier League CEO says Black Lives Matter a moral cause, not a political one
Premier League CEO says Black Lives Matter a moral cause, not a political one

LATEST STORIES

Blackmail: Uhuru, Raila crisis talks
Blackmail: Uhuru, Raila crisis talks

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Shame of grandiose ideas that can’t solve Nairobi’s problems

Shame of grandiose ideas that can’t solve Nairobi’s problems
Skills you'll need to succeed in post coronavirus world

Skills you'll need to succeed in post coronavirus world
Cash cows that Treasury plans to milk to fill coffers

Cash cows that Treasury plans to milk to fill coffers
Passive income ideas you can use to build real wealth

Passive income ideas you can use to build real wealth

Read More

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election

America

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election
Trump says he is sending more federal agents to U.S. cities

America

Trump says he is sending more federal agents to U.S. cities

Trump in 'law and order' campaign to send federal agents to more U.S. cities
After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed

America

After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed

After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed
US Homeland Security confirms three units sent paramilitary officers to Portland

America

US Homeland Security confirms three units sent paramilitary officers to Portland

US Homeland Security confirms three units sent paramilitary officers to Portland
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.