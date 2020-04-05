';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Somalia's parliament ousts prime minister in no-confidence vote

By Reuters | July 25th 2020 at 04:54:42 GMT +0300

Somalia's newly appointed Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire attends the Parliament seating where he was confirmed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 1, 2017.
Somalia’s parliament ousted Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire in a no-confidence vote on Saturday, the speaker of the house said, due to criticism of his efforts to tighten security in the country.

The vote also followed a dispute over the timing of a national election. Khaire, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and the heads of regional governments have been in talks this week to try to agree if it should go ahead in February 2021.

Lawmakers voted 170-8 to remove Khaire from office, parliamentary speaker Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman said.

“The prime minister failed to establish national security forces to tighten security for the federal and state governments,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Security agencies foil Al-Shabaab kidnapping incident in Wajir

Khaire, a former oil company executive, was not immediately available for a comment.

President Mohamed, said in a statement carried on state radio that he had accepted the decision of lawmakers to remove Khaire, citing the need to preserve the unity of the various arms of government.

“He will soon appoint a new prime minister,” said the statement posted on the state radio’s website.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Somalia Ali Khaire President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: 375 more people test positive, tally jumps to 16,643
Covid-19: 375 more people test positive, tally jumps to 16,643

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why your chicken are limping and dying in droves

Why your chicken are limping and dying in droves
How studying law helped me start my own line of beauty

How studying law helped me start my own line of beauty
Carboot sales tell story of country of copycats

Carboot sales tell story of country of copycats
Ezra Chiloba: After polls storm, I found new purpose in farming

Ezra Chiloba: After polls storm, I found new purpose in farming

Read More

Mkapa helped pull Kenya from edge of abyss after 2007 polls

Africa

Mkapa helped pull Kenya from edge of abyss after 2007 polls

Mkapa helped pull Kenya from edge of abyss after 2007 polls
South Africa 59% excess deaths imply hidden COVID-19 toll

Africa

South Africa 59% excess deaths imply hidden COVID-19 toll

South Africa 59% excess deaths imply hidden COVID-19 toll
Family of slain Ethiopian singer mourns their 'hero like a lion'

Africa

Family of slain Ethiopian singer mourns their 'hero like a lion'

Family of slain Ethiopian singer mourns their 'hero like a lion'
Influential cleric Dicko emerges as driver of Mali protest movement

Africa

Influential cleric Dicko emerges as driver of Mali protest movement

Influential cleric Dicko emerges as driver of Mali protest movement
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.