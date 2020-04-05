Scavengers in India risk health to sift coronavirus debris

SEE ALSO: Why Kisumu sex workers are happy with President UhuruIndia has reported almost 1.2 million cases overall, behind only the United States and Brazil. “What if we die?” Khan, 44, is aware of the dangers but feels he has little choice. “What if we die? What if we get this disease? But fear will not fill our bellies, that is why we have to do this work,” he told Reuters, standing outside his two-room concrete house at the foot of the garbage mountain. Bibi, 38, said she was worried about bringing the infection home to the couple’s children, aged 16, 14 and 11.
"When I return from there, I feel afraid to enter my house because I have children at home. We are really afraid of this disease," she said. Dinesh Raj Bandela, an expert in biomedical waste at the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment, said protocols for disposal of biomedical waste were not necessarily being followed during the outbreak, putting those who sift through landfills at risk. Neither the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which runs the dump, nor India's Central Pollution Control Board, immediately replied to requests for comment. According to Bandela, the Indian capital used to produce nearly 600 tonnes of medical waste a day, but that has risen by 100 tonnes since the virus hit.