';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi to protect son's right to privacy

By Reuters | July 24th 2020 at 09:53:02 GMT +0300

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after attending the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain March 5, 2020. [Photo:REUTERS]
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking “illegal” photographs of their son, Archie.

The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, cited “serial intrusions” of privacy of the couple’s 14-month old child, and came as a measure to protect him from the “manufactured feeding frenzy.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions,” the attorney for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

The lawsuit also alleged that drones and helicopters entered the privacy of the airspace above the couple’s residence.

SEE ALSO: Meghan Markle's 'rant at staff left shocked Kate Middleton horrified', author claims

The couple seeks “no special treatment” and is only seeking the right to be left alone in the privacy of their home as guaranteed under the laws of California, the lawsuit stated.

In June, Meghan sought a court order to stop the publisher of a UK tabloid from disclosing the names of friends who could be witnesses in an ongoing legal dispute citing their right to privacy.

The family is now living in Los Angeles after the couple stepped down from their royal roles at the end of March to forge new careers. They moved out of the UK after growing hostility to the media’s intense coverage of their private life.

In April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Britain’s biggest tabloids, including The Sun, and Daily Mail, that there would be “zero engagement” with them in future because of their false and invasive coverage.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Britain Prince Harry Meghan lawsuit Archie Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

UK offers Hong Kongers citizenship in response to China
UK offers Hong Kongers citizenship in response to China

LATEST STORIES

Former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa is dead
Former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa is dead

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why Kisumu sex workers are happy with President Uhuru

Why Kisumu sex workers are happy with President Uhuru
I drank muratina with Uhuru in a mud hut - former chief

I drank muratina with Uhuru in a mud hut - former chief
How the tide turned against Wilson Kipsang

How the tide turned against Wilson Kipsang
Dry but empty: How victims of floods are rising from the debris

Dry but empty: How victims of floods are rising from the debris

Read More

Kenya fishermen say they are squeezed by Ethiopian mega-dam

World

Kenya fishermen say they are squeezed by Ethiopian mega-dam

Kenya fishermen say they are squeezed by Ethiopian mega-dam
Fear as Colombia militias begin executing residents for flouting Covid-19 regulations

World

Fear as Colombia militias begin executing residents for flouting Covid-19 regulations

Fear as Colombia militias begin executing residents for flouting Covid-19 regulations
Russia denies plotting to hack virus vaccine

World

Russia denies plotting to hack virus vaccine

Russia accused of vaccine hacking as Brazil crosses 2 million cases
Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked

World

Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked

Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.