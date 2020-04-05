';
Uganda registers first Covid-19 death

By Japheth Ogila | July 23rd 2020 at 06:50:46 GMT +0300

Uganda has registered its first Covid-19 death; the country’s Ministry of Health has announced.

According to Uganda’s Health Director-General Dr Henry Mwebesa (pictured above), the deceased is a 34-year old resident of Namisindwa District who presented Covid-19 clinical symptoms before her death. The deceased was a support staff at a health centre known as Wasungui II in Namisindwa District.  She was first admitted at Wasungui Hospital where she was treated for severe pneumonia on July 15, 2020, before being transferred to another hospital known as Joy Hospice Health in Mbale District on July 20.

While in isolation, she is said to have developed difficulty in breathing, cough, headache and chills to which she succumbed.

SEE ALSO: Kenya records 12 Covid-19 deaths and 642 recoveries

Dr Mweseba warned Ugandans against disregarding the health safety rules saying the disease is dangerous.

“People have been saying that the COVID-19 in Uganda does not kill. Now there is a death. Please, let us enforce the health measures put in place to managed COVID-19's spread,” he said.

According to Worldometers.info, the East African country has registered 1,079 cases with four of them being the most recent. There are also 971 recoveries and 108 active cases out of 250, 029 tests conducted so far.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

