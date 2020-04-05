';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Twitter will suspend accounts tweeting about conspiracy theory group QAnon

By Reuters | July 22nd 2020 at 08:35:12 GMT +0300

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would permanently suspend accounts that violate its policies while tweeting about QAnon, a fringe group that claims “deep-state” traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump.

Twitter, which announced the change on its Twitter Safety page, said it would not serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in trends and recommendations, and would block URLs associated with the group from being shared on the platform. The suspension, which will be rolled out this week, is expected to impact about 150,000 accounts globally, Twitter said. It said that more than 7,000 accounts have been removed in the last several weeks for violating the company’s rules against spam, platform manipulation and ban evasion.

The suspensions will be applied to accounts “engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks,” Twitter said.

SEE ALSO: Tough times should not rob us of humanness

In online conspiracies, the term “deep-state” is used to refer to a combination of elites from the intelligence, political, business and entertainment fields, with QAnon’s theories claiming that the “deep-state” is at a secret war with Trump.

QAnon has also claimed that Democratic Party members are behind international crime rings. The group’s content has spread widely on mainstream social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. Earlier this year, Facebook removed a U.S. network of fake accounts linked to QAnon.

Last year, the FBI issued a warning about “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” and designated QAnon as a potential domestic extremist threat.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Twitter QAnon
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked
Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked

LATEST STORIES

Former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa is dead
Former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa is dead

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why Kisumu sex workers are happy with President Uhuru

Why Kisumu sex workers are happy with President Uhuru
I drank muratina with Uhuru in a mud hut - former chief

I drank muratina with Uhuru in a mud hut - former chief
How the tide turned against Wilson Kipsang

How the tide turned against Wilson Kipsang
Dry but empty: How victims of floods are rising from the debris

Dry but empty: How victims of floods are rising from the debris

Read More

Trump says he is sending more federal agents to U.S. cities

America

Trump says he is sending more federal agents to U.S. cities

Trump in 'law and order' campaign to send federal agents to more U.S. cities
After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed

America

After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed

After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed
US Homeland Security confirms three units sent paramilitary officers to Portland

America

US Homeland Security confirms three units sent paramilitary officers to Portland

US Homeland Security confirms three units sent paramilitary officers to Portland
Multiple people shot at funeral on Chicago's South Side, police say

America

Multiple people shot at funeral on Chicago's South Side, police say

Multiple people shot at funeral on Chicago's South Side, police say
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.