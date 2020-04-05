';
Magufuli declares Tanzania Covid-19 free

By Judah Ben-Hur | July 21st 2020 at 11:59:03 GMT +0300


 Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli has officially declared the country coronavirus-free. President Magufuli made the pronouncements in his address from Tanzania's capital Dodoma. 

"We decided to pray to God to save us from the virus. God has answered our prayers," he said. 

The declaration of the news was accompanied by the appointment of new officials who would continue spreading the good word about the country as a go-to tourist destination even as pandemic continues to ravage lives across the world.

International flights in Tanzania resumed on May 18 allowing visitors from all over the world who would want to see the majestic wilderness of the country.

SEE ALSO: Former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa is dead

"Tanzania is safe and this is evident by the many airlines that are bringing tourists," added President Magufuli.

The Tanzanian government has also embarked on issuing new guidelines for obtaining a Covid-19 certificate for both locals and foreigners wishing to travel to countries where those documents are needed.

A statement to media houses from the Minister of Health, Social Development, Gender and Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu, read that screening fees will be TSh 40,000 (Sh 1,852) for locals, TSh 60,000 (Sh 2,787) for foreigners who are residents and US $100 (Sh 10,778) for visitors in the country.

The country has held a tight grip on the truth of what is really happening after the last official Covid-19 report on April 29 gave a total of 480 cases and 16 deaths.

Unlike most countries across the world, Tanzania has never gone under any form of lockdown and even opened up school after a brief hiatus after the first cases were reported.

SEE ALSO: I am coming back to face Magufuli, says Lissu

With Primary, secondary and tertiary institutions opened for students little is known if the country has really eliminated the pandemic from within its borders.

Tanzania’s opposition has also been vocal about its citizens being put in the dark and even though muzzled from challenging the government, opposition leader Zitto Kabwe has demanded the truth about the coronavirus infections in the country.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Ummy Mwalimu Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli coronavirus-free
