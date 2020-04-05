';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Navy veteran says he was beaten 'like a punching bag' in Portland

By Reuters | July 21st 2020 at 08:08:21 GMT +0300

Demonstrators return to protest against racial inequality in front of federal buildings despite lingering tear gas fired by federal law enforcement officials in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 19, 2020. Picture taken July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

As a U.S. Navy veteran, Chris David said he thought he would be able to talk plainly with federal agents in Portland and ask them why they were using unmarked cars to snatch people off the street during recent protests in the Oregon city.

When he tried to speak with them outside the federal courthouse in Portland on Saturday night, he said a federal officer beat him with a baton, breaking his hand in two places. A second officer sprayed him with a chemical irritant, David said.

“I wanted to ask them ‘Why are you guys not following the Constitution?’ But we never got there,” David said in an interview. “They whaled on me like a punching bag.”

A video appearing to show David being beaten by a federal officer and sprayed with a chemical by another while he stood passively went viral this weekend with 10.7 million views.

SEE ALSO: Portland cement wants staff to go for early retirement

Afterwards, David, 53, was praised on social media for allegedly standing up to federal officers accused of excessive force and escalating violence as they protect federal buildings.

Top Homeland Security officials said on Monday they had no intention of pulling back in Portland and defended the federal crackdown on anti-racism protests, including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, told CNN the officers involved in the incident were from the U.S. Federal Marshals Service.

Cuccinelli said he had seen the video but had not heard the audio or seen reports from officers involved in the event. He did not comment further.

Portland Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

Demonstrations began in Portland in May against police brutality and racial injustice triggered by the killing of African American George Floyd.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
U.S. Navy veteran Chris David Portland Homeland Security
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa is dead
Former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa is dead

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why Kisumu sex workers are happy with President Uhuru

Why Kisumu sex workers are happy with President Uhuru
I drank muratina with Uhuru in a mud hut - former chief

I drank muratina with Uhuru in a mud hut - former chief
How the tide turned against Wilson Kipsang

How the tide turned against Wilson Kipsang
Dry but empty: How victims of floods are rising from the debris

Dry but empty: How victims of floods are rising from the debris

Read More

Trump says he is sending more federal agents to U.S. cities

America

Trump says he is sending more federal agents to U.S. cities

Trump in 'law and order' campaign to send federal agents to more U.S. cities
After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed

America

After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed

After fatal UK crash, 'anomaly' over U.S. diplomatic immunity is removed
US Homeland Security confirms three units sent paramilitary officers to Portland

America

US Homeland Security confirms three units sent paramilitary officers to Portland

US Homeland Security confirms three units sent paramilitary officers to Portland
Twitter will suspend accounts tweeting about conspiracy theory group QAnon

America

Twitter will suspend accounts tweeting about conspiracy theory group QAnon

Twitter will suspend accounts tweeting about conspiracy theory group QAnon
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.