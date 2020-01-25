+ Post your Story

No one can stop reggae — Raila Odinga
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jan 25, 2020 at 15:28 EAT
Raila Odinga
SUMMARY

ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Saturday addressed the public in Mombasa during the BBI rally held at Mama Ngina Waterfront.

The former Prime Minister emphasized that the BBI is the way to go and would address all issues facing Kenyans.

In his address, Odinga stressed that Kenyans should all join hands in supporting the BBI as it would improve their lives.

Responding to DP William Ruto’s claims that he looked for him prior to the handshake, Odinga said he had no reason to look for the DP since he was not even on the ballot paper.

“The other day someone said I was looking for them…I did not look for them.

“The only person I looked for was President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said, concluding his speech with the famous line, “No one can stop reggae.”

At the event, the crowd was excited when Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen referred to Raila as ‘Baba’, adding that he supports the referendum.

He, however, added that he was looking forward to a Kenya where the youth will be too busy to attend rallies during the day since they will be at work.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho put Murkomen on the spot by asking him to directly state whether he supports the referendum, to which he answered in the affirmative.

Online, many said Murkomen was tactful in his approach to avoid being heckled by the crowd.

In recent days he has strongly criticized the BBI talk saying it was crafted by individuals who are power-hungry.

His sentiments have left many wondering what is up his sleeve.



