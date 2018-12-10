+ Post your Story

Why Cristiano Ronaldo wants Lionel Messi to join Italian Seria A
By Mirror | Updated Dec 10, 2018 at 19:52 EAT
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi seem to be getting on just fine without each other.

Since his summer move to Juventus, Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in 19 appearances as the Turin club sit eight points clear at the top of Serie A, while they've also reached the last-16 of the Champions League.

He's been embracing life in his new surroundings, while Messi has been enjoying life in his old ones.

The Argentinean scored two free-kicks in the same La Liga game for the first time ever in Saturday's 4-0 win at Espanyol, taking his tally to 17 in 17 this season.

Barcelona are top of La Liga too, three points clear of second-placed Sevilla, and so things are looking up for both of modern football's dominant icons of the last decade.


So does Ronaldo miss playing against him?

Well in short, no.

The Portuguese was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport if he wished he was still coming face-to-face with his great rival, and he answered in no uncertain terms.

"No, maybe he misses me," he said.

"I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain.


"Maybe he needs me more. For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy. I would like him to come to Italy one day.

"Like me, accept the challenge. However, if he is happy there, I respect him, he is a fantastic player, a good guy but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life and I'm happy."

Ronaldo vs Messi in Italy? Who wouldn't want to see that?

