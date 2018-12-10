+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Dear dead beat mothers and fathers who neglect their children, this is what you're missing
By Dayan Masinde | Updated Dec 10, 2018 at 11:10 EAT
dear-dead-beat-mothers-and-fathers-who-neglect-their-children-this-is-what-you-re-missing
A child clinging onto her father
SUMMARY

Children are willing students who can learn from your experiences

We have a lot of hurting adults who grew up neglected by their parents

1. A chance to change for the better

Children have a way of changing adults to become more responsible, more focused, more intentional and more productive with time. Don't run away from your child.

2. A chance to make things right
If getting a child was not planned, running away will not help. Committing to raising the child will help you align the path you walk.

See Also: Varsity students’ pocket money puts smiles on street children

3. A chance to impact 
A child comes into your life like clay for you to mound and mentor him/her to be the best. Don't deny yourself this opportunity because it is your responsibility. Raise your child to impact generations.

4. A chance to think beyond yourself
Parenthood will require you to be selfless. Please don't let an innocent child go neglected just because you are self-centered.

5. A chance to build your legacy
Children offer you a chance to make someone proud to be associated with you, they willingly submit and honor the direction of their parents. When you leave this world, they will carry your memories and honor.

See Also: Kenyan woman who gives food to school children lands prestigious award

6. A chance to heal the world
We have a lot of hurting adults who grew up neglected by their parents. Hurt adults end up lost and hurting others until they find healing and sometimes healing takes years. You have a chance to make sure your child doesn't grow up feeling "Dad/mom was never there for me when I needed a parent the most".

7. A chance to share your lessons 
Children are willing students who can learn from your experiences. Don't reject the transfer of knowledge.

8. A chance to live fulfilled
In as much as you try to act tough and don't care when you know there is a child out there you helped bring into this world but you reject or neglect him/her; it will hurt you deep inside leaving you empty and with a corrupted soul. Being responsible will restore you.

See Also: How family conflicts are leading to killing of innocent children

9. A chance to make things right with god
God does not take kindly adults who abandon children. Make things right with God. You were blessed with a child/children, be a blessing to that blessing.

© Dayan Masinde

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Dead beat
Dead beat parents
Neglect
Children
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
kenyan-man-shell-shocked-after-wife-gives-birth-to-triplets-abandons-family

News

Kenyan man shell-shocked after wife gives birth to triplets, abandons family

By Sylvia Wakhisi | Wed 17 Oct 2018 07:02pm

More From This Author
dear-dead-beat-mothers-and-fathers-who-neglect-their-children-this-is-what-you-re-missing

Lifestyle

Dear dead beat mothers and fathers who neglect their children, this is what you're missing

By Dayan Masinde | Mon 10 Dec 2018 11:10am

minister-causes-a-stir-after-his-decision-to-award-some-musicians-with-sh1m

News

Minister causes a stir after his decision to award some musicians with Sh1m

By Standard Reporter | Mon 10 Dec 2018 08:46am

male-official-harassing-woman-over-failed-date

News

Male official harassing woman over failed date

By Standard Reporter | Mon 10 Dec 2018 08:32am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng