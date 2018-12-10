minister-causes-a-stir-after-his-decision-to-award-some-musicians-with-sh1m

SUMMARY Still with the CSs, yet another member of President Kenyatta’s inner circle is causing a stir in his home-turf This is after the man who embarked on a drive to empower local musicians from his political backyard

This is after the man who embarked on a drive to empower local musicians from his political backyard. ​

Sources have told The Grapevine that the CS plans to award a Christmas gift of Sh1 million each to some musicians in his backyard.

Many people, especially those in the political scene are questioning his motive, with some viewing it as a plot to woo the artistes to his side as a way of reviving his dwindling political career.

Musicians in the community the official comes from play a big role in politics, those whose names are mentioned and praised in songs get an easy time when they seek to be elected.

It will be interesting to see what criteria will be used to single out the stars that will be awarded the mouth-watering gift.