News
Karua speaks on being Kibwana’s deputy in 2022 Presidential Election
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Dec 08, 2018 at 15:35 EAT
Martha Karua
SUMMARY

Kibwana has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons and recently constructed The Makueni Mother and Child Hospital at a cost of Sh135million

The facility was commissioned on Wednesday and is expected to be a regional specialist referral facility

Former Gichugu Member of Parliament Martha Karua on Thursday played down talk that she is interested in being Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s running mate in the 2022 Presidential election.

This was after one netizen suggested that the two would make a perfect duo to lead the country as President and Deputy President.

“If and when you (Kibwana) decide to run this country as the next president with Martha Karua as your able deputy, you are assured of my vote by 4am in the morning of the voting day.

See Also: VIDEO: Passaris causes scene at city hospital

“Kenyans will support your presidency bid overwhelmingly @Sir Kibwana. You lead as others watch!” wrote one Paul Muiruri.


Karua responded by saying: “I have a lot of respect for @governorkibwana and his leadership ability but kindly note that deputy is not a woman's first name.”

See Also: MP forced to leave function after being booed by angry crowd

Kibwana has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons and recently constructed The Makueni Mother and Child Hospital at a cost of Sh135million.

The hospital will be able to accommodate 120 adults and 80 neonates at a time.

The facility was commissioned on Wednesday and is expected to be a regional specialist referral facility for maternal and child health services.

See Also: Governor Joho: I will run for President

“The Makueni Mother and Child Hospital is in line with the county's priority to ensuring the provision of the highest attainable standards of health as envisaged in our constitution.


“It is also aligned with President @UKenyatta big four agenda and is expected to serve a catchment population of close to 100,000,” said the governor.

