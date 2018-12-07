uhuru-reveals-what-he-likes-about-rosemary-odinga

SUMMARY President Uhuru Reveals Why Rosemary Odinga Has Impressed Him Uhuru encouraged young entrepreneurs to be patient and advised them not to use money as a success indicator

President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed his admiration for Raila Odinga's daughter Rosemary Odinga.

Speaking during the KCB Foundation 2jiajiri Youth Empowerment Program, the president praised Rosemary Odinga for starting her small business and not stopping at anything even after falling sick and losing her eyesight. ​

The President called on young people to emulate her resilience.

"Take the case of my younger sister Rosemary who started her small snail farming business. I don't know how the snails are eaten, but I hear they can be eaten," said Uhuru on a light note triggering laughter and cheers from the crowd.





Rosemary suffered a minor stroke, leading to her hospitalisation in South Africa in February 2017.

The stroke affected her eyesight and forced her to withdraw from the Kibra parliamentary race last year.

Rosemary said an operation led to her losing her sight.



Uhuru encouraged young entrepreneurs to be patient and advised them not to use money as a success indicator.

“Success in business and being a successful entrepreneur is not how fast you make money, it is being dedicated to what you do, providing good service at the right price.” Said Uhuru.

The president also announced that the government has allocated Sh30 billion for vocational training and skills development to empower Kenyan youth.

He said for the country to realise the Big 4 Agenda - health, housing, manufacturing, and food security - there is a need to provide the market with graduates with appropriate technical skills.

