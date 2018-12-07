‘Mtatembea tena’ — Sonko warns Nairobi residents

SUMMARY He had good news for expectant women and the elderly as he promised to provide a separate plan for them On Monday this week, thousands of Nairobi residents were forced to walk for long distances as matatus were barred from entering the CBD

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned Nairobi residents that what they experienced last week during the ban on matatus accessing the CBD was just a drill.

Speaking during the KCB Tujiajiri graduation ceremony on Thursday, the governor maintained that order will be restored and Nairobians better get used to walking to the CBD since it is just a matter of when not if. ​

“Mimi na ndugu yangu rais tumesema afadhali tuache legacy kuliko kupiga siasa ya pesa nane,” he said. (The President and I have said we’d rather leave a legacy than engage in petty politics.)

“Nairobi is our international city… Tuwache kufanya siasa na hii maneno pia naona drill zinafanywa hata airport, kwa malls kuji prepare against disasters kwa hivyo hata nairobi nilikua nataka kujaribu tuone kama… na bado, tunajipanga na tukiwa tayari na ile mradi wa BRT, tayari lanes tumetengeneza… (I see safety drills carried out in airports and malls and so in Nairobi, I was just trying to see…)

However, he had good news for expectant women and the elderly as he promised to provide a separate plan for them to access the CBD.

“Kutembea ni exercise na bado mtatembea tena. Tutachunga masilahi ya wale wamama wako na mimba, the physically challenged and the elderly. It is only one kilometer from railways to the CBD. Kama Governor, sitakubali laziness, mtatembea na mtatembea tena,” he vowed. (Walking is good exercise, we will just look after the pregnant, physically challenged and the elderly… As governor, I will not allow laziness, you will walk and will more some more.)

On Monday this week, thousands of Nairobi residents were forced to walk for long distances as matatus were barred from entering the CBD.

There were cases of expectant women who collapsed due to exhaustion and the sick who could not get medical attention in good time.

The ban was however lifted on Tuesday morning as Sonko engaged various stakeholders in the transport sector to come up with a more workable solution.





