+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
‘Mtatembea tena’ — Sonko warns Nairobi residents
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Dec 07, 2018 at 09:49 EAT
mtatembea-tena-sonko-warns-nairobi-residents
Mike Sonko
SUMMARY

He had good news for expectant women and the elderly as he promised to provide a separate plan for them

On Monday this week, thousands of Nairobi residents were forced to walk for long distances as matatus were barred from entering the CBD

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned Nairobi residents that what they experienced last week during the ban on matatus accessing the CBD was just a drill.

Speaking during the KCB Tujiajiri graduation ceremony on Thursday, the governor maintained that order will be restored and Nairobians better get used to walking to the CBD since it is just a matter of when not if.

“Mimi na ndugu yangu rais tumesema afadhali tuache legacy kuliko kupiga siasa ya pesa nane,” he said. (The President and I have said we’d rather leave a legacy than engage in petty politics.)

See Also: An open letter to Governor Sonko

“Nairobi is our international city… Tuwache kufanya siasa na hii maneno pia naona drill zinafanywa hata airport, kwa malls kuji prepare against disasters kwa hivyo hata nairobi nilikua nataka kujaribu tuone kama… na bado, tunajipanga na tukiwa tayari na ile mradi wa BRT, tayari lanes tumetengeneza… (I see safety drills carried out in airports and malls and so in Nairobi, I was just trying to see…)

However, he had good news for expectant women and the elderly as he promised to provide a separate plan for them to access the CBD.

“Kutembea ni exercise na bado mtatembea tena. Tutachunga masilahi ya wale wamama wako na mimba, the physically challenged and the elderly. It is only one kilometer from railways to the CBD. Kama Governor, sitakubali laziness, mtatembea na mtatembea tena,” he vowed. (Walking is good exercise, we will just look after the pregnant, physically challenged and the elderly… As governor, I will not allow laziness, you will walk and will more some more.)

See Also: Why Moses Kuria wants Toyota Probox to be used as matatus


On Monday this week, thousands of Nairobi residents were forced to walk for long distances as matatus were barred from entering the CBD.

There were cases of expectant women who collapsed due to exhaustion and the sick who could not get medical attention in good time.

See Also: An organized city after matatu CBD ban (PHOTOS)

The ban was however lifted on Tuesday morning as Sonko engaged various stakeholders in the transport sector to come up with a more workable solution.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Governor Mike Sonko
Nairobi
Matatu ban
Transport
Muthurwa
Fig tree
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
sonko-allows-matatus-back-into-cbd-but-on-one-condition

News

Sonko allows matatus back into CBD but on one condition

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 04 Dec 2018 11:28am

sakaja-launches-100-buses-for-nairobians

News

Sakaja launches 100 buses for Nairobians

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 04 Dec 2018 09:34am

sonko-s-statement-after-lifting-matatu-ban

News

Sonko’s statement after lifting matatu ban

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 04 Dec 2018 08:51am

More From This Author
mtatembea-tena-sonko-warns-nairobi-residents

News

‘Mtatembea tena’ — Sonko warns Nairobi residents

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 07 Dec 2018 09:49am

flamboyant-lawyer-donald-kipkorir-reveals-his-secrets-to-success

News

Flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir reveals his secrets to success

By Standard Reporter | Fri 07 Dec 2018 08:29am

video-sonko-leaves-uhuru-in-stitches-with-this-hilarious-statement

News

VIDEO: Sonko leaves Uhuru in stitches with this hilarious statement

By Vincent Kejitan | Thu 06 Dec 2018 03:58pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng